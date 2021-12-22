Alle-Kiski Valley boys and girls cross country honor rolls announced
By:
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 4:54 PM
The Alle-Kiski Valley Cross Country Honor Roll for the 2021 season was released Wednesday.
Jack Lorence, a senior from Fox Chapel, was named the boys runner of the year. He capped his final varsity season with a ninth-place finish at the WPIAL Class 3A championships Oct. 28 at Cal (Pa.). He helped Fox Chapel to a third-place finish in the team standings and an automatic berth to states.
Lorence, the Division I, Section 4 boys champion, was 44th out of 239 Class 3A runners at states as the Foxes took 11th.
Also making the first team from Fox Chapel are senior Owen Carter, sophomore Rowan Gwin and freshman Ethan Vaughan.
After five years as the WPIAL Class A boys runner-up, Riverview broke through and captured this year’s title. Helping the Raiders to the team crown were first-team selections in seniors Parker Steele and Ty Laughlin and junior Amberson Bauer.
Also on the boys first team are Deer Lakes senior Carson McCoy and sophomore Zach Kruse, Freeport senior Jacob Schaeffer, and Shady Side Academy senior Thompson Lau.
Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller capped her season with an eighth-place finish at the Nike New York/Northeast Regional Championships on Nov. 27.
It added to her successful 2021 resume which included a Division I, Section 4 championship and a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A girls race at the WPIAL championships.
Her collective efforts led the area coaches to honor her with girls runner of the year laurels.
The girls first team was heavy with sophomores, including Fox Chapel’s Laura Carter, Clara Kelley and Emily Harajda, Burrell’s Grace Nesko, Knoch’s Emma Haugh, Riverview’s Gwyn Fichte, Shady Side Academy’s Chelsea Hartman and Kiski Area’s Tatiana Holt.
Also named to the first team were Knoch senior Yumiko Kuo and Plum senior Ashley Persia.
The selections were made by area head coaches.
Alle-Kiski Valley Cross Country Honor Roll
Boys
Runner of the Year
Jack Lorence, senior, Fox Chapel
First team
Carson McCoy, senior, Deer Lakes
Jacob Schaeffer, senior, Freeport
Parker Steele, senior, Riverview
Ty Laughlin, senior, Riverview
Thompson Lau, senior, Shady Side Academy
Jack Kruse, sophomore, Deer Lakes
Amberson Bauer, junior, Riverview
Ethan Vaughan, freshman, Fox Chapel
Owen Carter, senior, Fox Chapel
Rowan Gwin, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Second team
Jordan Gwin, senior, Fox Chapel
Paul Roberts, sophomore, Kiski Area
Michael Braun, freshman, Freeport
Lucas Wilton, senior, Riverview
Chris Barnes, freshman, Riverview
Holden Deasy, freshman, Riverview
Ethan Napolitan, senior, Fox Chapel
Liam Atkinson, sophomore, Shady Side Academy
Eli Ruediger, sophomore, Knoch
Ben Perka, senior, Freeport
Honorable mention
Jamie Rhoades, sophomore, Shady Side Academy
Alex Stand, senior, Fox Chapel
Nate Meinke, junior, Plum
Connor Pivirotto, junior, Plum
Zach Kruse, sophomore, Deer Lakes
Justin Tucker, freshman, Kiski Area
Zach George, junior, Kiski Area
Cohen Hoolahan, sophomore, Riverivew
Jonah Sackrowitz, sophomore, Shady Side Academy
Hunter Heinack, sophomore, Kiski Area
Blair Beck, senior, Freeport
Gabriel Powell, sophomore, Plum
Ethan Jones, senior, Plum
Kalle Lamment, senior, Highlands
Stephen Starr, senior, Armstrong
Alex Platt, sophomore, Burrell
Girls
Runner of the Year
Eliza Miller, sophomore, Kiski Area
First team
Laura Carter, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Clara Kelley, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Grace Nesko, sophomore, Burrell
Emma Haugh, sophomore, Knoch
Gwyn Fichte, sophomore, Riverview
Chelsea Hartman, sophomore, Shady Side Academy
Tatiana Holt, sophomore, Kiski Area
Emily Harajda, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Yumiko Kuo, senior, Knoch
Ashley Persia, senior, Plum
Second team
Gabrielle Kline, senior, Fox Chapel
Josette Plazio, senior, Kiski Area
Lizeth Sesmas, senior, Kiski Area
Isabella Leger, senior, Burrell
Lily Bauer, freshman, Riverview
Jocelyn Holko, senior, Knoch
Rachel Klemmenson, junior, Deer Lakes
Taylor Roland, freshman, Kiski Area
Riley McIntyre, senior, Fox Chapel
Addyson Kristofik, freshman, Freeport
Honorable mention
Rebekah Young, senior, Highlands
Ellie Hecker, sophomore, Kiski Area
Emily Torbert, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Olivia Emery, senior, Deer Lakes
Sarah Michalak, freshman, Fox Chapel
Gracie McShea, senior, Riverview
Anita Bhat, junior, Freeport
Amelia Faust, sophomore, Plum
Lily Atwood, junior, Armstrong
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Knoch, Plum, Riverview, Shady Side Academy
More Cross Country• Kiski Area runner Miller caps season with All-American honors at Nike meet
• After 3rd-place finish at PIAA meet, Riverview bids farewell to decorated senior runners
• Shaler runners build to strong postseason
• North Allegheny’s Mlecko steps into PIAA cross country history books as 4-time team champion
• Future bright for Hampton cross country teams