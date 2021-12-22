Alle-Kiski Valley boys and girls cross country honor rolls announced

The Alle-Kiski Valley Cross Country Honor Roll for the 2021 season was released Wednesday.

Jack Lorence, a senior from Fox Chapel, was named the boys runner of the year. He capped his final varsity season with a ninth-place finish at the WPIAL Class 3A championships Oct. 28 at Cal (Pa.). He helped Fox Chapel to a third-place finish in the team standings and an automatic berth to states.

Lorence, the Division I, Section 4 boys champion, was 44th out of 239 Class 3A runners at states as the Foxes took 11th.

Also making the first team from Fox Chapel are senior Owen Carter, sophomore Rowan Gwin and freshman Ethan Vaughan.

After five years as the WPIAL Class A boys runner-up, Riverview broke through and captured this year’s title. Helping the Raiders to the team crown were first-team selections in seniors Parker Steele and Ty Laughlin and junior Amberson Bauer.

Also on the boys first team are Deer Lakes senior Carson McCoy and sophomore Zach Kruse, Freeport senior Jacob Schaeffer, and Shady Side Academy senior Thompson Lau.

Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller capped her season with an eighth-place finish at the Nike New York/Northeast Regional Championships on Nov. 27.

It added to her successful 2021 resume which included a Division I, Section 4 championship and a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A girls race at the WPIAL championships.

Her collective efforts led the area coaches to honor her with girls runner of the year laurels.

The girls first team was heavy with sophomores, including Fox Chapel’s Laura Carter, Clara Kelley and Emily Harajda, Burrell’s Grace Nesko, Knoch’s Emma Haugh, Riverview’s Gwyn Fichte, Shady Side Academy’s Chelsea Hartman and Kiski Area’s Tatiana Holt.

Also named to the first team were Knoch senior Yumiko Kuo and Plum senior Ashley Persia.

The selections were made by area head coaches.

Alle-Kiski Valley Cross Country Honor Roll

Boys

Runner of the Year

Jack Lorence, senior, Fox Chapel

First team

Carson McCoy, senior, Deer Lakes

Jacob Schaeffer, senior, Freeport

Parker Steele, senior, Riverview

Ty Laughlin, senior, Riverview

Thompson Lau, senior, Shady Side Academy

Jack Kruse, sophomore, Deer Lakes

Amberson Bauer, junior, Riverview

Ethan Vaughan, freshman, Fox Chapel

Owen Carter, senior, Fox Chapel

Rowan Gwin, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Second team

Jordan Gwin, senior, Fox Chapel

Paul Roberts, sophomore, Kiski Area

Michael Braun, freshman, Freeport

Lucas Wilton, senior, Riverview

Chris Barnes, freshman, Riverview

Holden Deasy, freshman, Riverview

Ethan Napolitan, senior, Fox Chapel

Liam Atkinson, sophomore, Shady Side Academy

Eli Ruediger, sophomore, Knoch

Ben Perka, senior, Freeport

Honorable mention

Jamie Rhoades, sophomore, Shady Side Academy

Alex Stand, senior, Fox Chapel

Nate Meinke, junior, Plum

Connor Pivirotto, junior, Plum

Zach Kruse, sophomore, Deer Lakes

Justin Tucker, freshman, Kiski Area

Zach George, junior, Kiski Area

Cohen Hoolahan, sophomore, Riverivew

Jonah Sackrowitz, sophomore, Shady Side Academy

Hunter Heinack, sophomore, Kiski Area

Blair Beck, senior, Freeport

Gabriel Powell, sophomore, Plum

Ethan Jones, senior, Plum

Kalle Lamment, senior, Highlands

Stephen Starr, senior, Armstrong

Alex Platt, sophomore, Burrell

Girls

Runner of the Year

Eliza Miller, sophomore, Kiski Area

First team

Laura Carter, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Clara Kelley, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Grace Nesko, sophomore, Burrell

Emma Haugh, sophomore, Knoch

Gwyn Fichte, sophomore, Riverview

Chelsea Hartman, sophomore, Shady Side Academy

Tatiana Holt, sophomore, Kiski Area

Emily Harajda, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Yumiko Kuo, senior, Knoch

Ashley Persia, senior, Plum

Second team

Gabrielle Kline, senior, Fox Chapel

Josette Plazio, senior, Kiski Area

Lizeth Sesmas, senior, Kiski Area

Isabella Leger, senior, Burrell

Lily Bauer, freshman, Riverview

Jocelyn Holko, senior, Knoch

Rachel Klemmenson, junior, Deer Lakes

Taylor Roland, freshman, Kiski Area

Riley McIntyre, senior, Fox Chapel

Addyson Kristofik, freshman, Freeport

Honorable mention

Rebekah Young, senior, Highlands

Ellie Hecker, sophomore, Kiski Area

Emily Torbert, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Olivia Emery, senior, Deer Lakes

Sarah Michalak, freshman, Fox Chapel

Gracie McShea, senior, Riverview

Anita Bhat, junior, Freeport

Amelia Faust, sophomore, Plum

Lily Atwood, junior, Armstrong

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

