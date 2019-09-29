Alle-Kiski Valley football notebook: Kiski Area ‘excited’ about milestone win

By:

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 10:33 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the TRibune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake (1) runs past Hampton’s Josh Andersson (33) Sept. 27, 2019 at Hampton.

With wins over Allderdice in Week Zero and Fox Chapel on Sept. 13, the Kiski Area football team put itself in position for the 300th win in program history.

The Cavaliers came close last week in a 7-3 loss to Penn Hills. Wins 100 and 200 came against the Indians.

On Friday, however, Kiski Area would not be denied as it held off Hampton’s second-half comeback attempt in a 21-17 victory.

“The kids are really excited about the 300th win,” Cavaliers coach Sam Albert said. “That’s big for any program, of course. I am just proud and honored to be part of it. Hampton is so well-coached, and we knew it was going to be a tough game. We were able to make some big plays, and I am so proud of the kids.”

The victory also thrust the Cavaliers (3-3, 2-3) into the playoff picture in the 5A Northern Conference. They are tied with the Talbots for fourth place.

After nonconference games the next two weeks against Woodland Hills and McKeesport, Kiski Area travels to Mars on Oct. 18 to begin a final two-game push to what it hopes is a postseason berth.

•••

Another Golden shutout

Despite an 0-4 start, Highlands coach Dom Girardi saw improvement on both sides of the ball and witnessed growth in his young players.

His faith in their efforts were rewarded in Week 4 as the Golden Rams finally got into the win column with a shutout of Beaver Area.

Highlands (2-4, 2-2) did it again Friday, blanking Ambridge 33-0 to lift itself in the chase for a playoff spot in the Class 4A Northwest 8. It is a half-game out of fourth place.

The Golden Rams defense, led by 10 tackles and three sacks from linebacker Jeremiah Sanders, stopped four Ambridge possessions that began in their territory.

Highlands is back in action Friday at Montour.

•••

Staying positive

Knoch coach Brandon Mowry was upbeat after Friday’s overtime loss to Montour, his team’s first this season.

Matt Goodlin ran for 95 yards on 23 carries against Montour and recorded his team’s lone score in the 14-7 setback with a 7-yard interception return in the third quarter.

The Knights were quick to turn their attention to their key Northwest 8 conference matchup at South Fayette with meetings and film session Saturday morning.

“Things are still wide open in the conference with just one loss,” said Mowry, whose team fell to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

“With South Fayette, if we can go down there and put a loss on them, we will be tied up, and it will be anybody’s game for the conference championship. That’s still this team’s goal.”

South Fayette (5-1, 3-0) raced past Blackhawk, 34-14, on Friday.

•••

Extra preparation

This week’s forfeit by Shady Side Academy afforded Apollo-Ridge additional opportunities to get ready for its Class 2A Allegheny Conference matchup Friday at Valley.

The Vikings (5-1, 3-1) had an extended practice Thursday and were back on the field Friday.

Coach John Skiba and his staff also had a two-for-one scouting opportunity Friday to see undefeated Freedom score a 14-10 win over Valley (1-5, 0-3). Apollo-Ridge hosts Freedom in a nonsection game Week 8.

Several players, including juniors Logan Harmon and Klay Fitzroy, were able to have more time to rest and heal some bumps and bruises.

“I think Valley playing really well (Friday) will help us get focused quickly,” Skiba said. “When they put things together, they can be dangerous. We have to be ready to have a good week of practice.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .