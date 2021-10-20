Alle-Kiski Valley girls athlete of the week: Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger

By:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 12:44 PM

Courtesy of Kaitlyn Killinger Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger

Kaitlyn Killinger

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Killinger had a pair of hat tricks last week. Her first one came in a 10-0 win over Penn Hills Tuesday, and she scored all three goals for Plum in a 3-2 win over Oakland Catholic on Thursday.

She had a hat trick earlier in the season in a win over Woodland Hills and scored twice in a victory over Thomas Jefferson.

What has been the key behind your ability to have multi-goal games this year?

I really like going wide and getting through balls. My midfielders always do a good job getting me through balls that give me an opportunity to go in and score. I really like making runs, because I feel that creates a lot of space. I use my speed down the line and then cut it in and just shoot. I feel like that helps me score goals.

How does it feel to be a section champion for a third consecutive season?

It feels really good. The team is very supportive of each other, and we love winning section titles. We work really hard together, and I think that is a key to winning section championships.

What is the team focusing on as you get ready for the postseason?

We have some really good nonsection games coming up. We play Fox Chapel and Hampton. They are really good teams, and playing them should get us ready for playoffs. It’ll be good to see where we’re at and what we need to work on as a team.

Who has been a big influence on your soccer career?

I’d have to say my club coach (at Pittsburgh Hotspurs) Thomas (Tommo) Ovenden. He’s pushed me in different ways and made me the player I am today.

Who is your favorite professional soccer player?

I’d have to say it is Rose Lavelle (from the U.S. Women’s National Team). She’s a very young player that came in right away and showed that she’s really good. I like how she sets people up but still can score a lot of goals.

What is your favorite school subject?

I’d say math, even though I’m not that good at it. I still like to solve problems and get the answers.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I like to ski in the winter, and in the summer I like to go on my friend’s boat and do watersports like wakeboarding and tubing.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

