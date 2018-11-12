Alle-Kiski Valley high school lookahead: Week of Nov. 11

By: Doug Gulasy

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 9:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Deer Lakes goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock collides with Quaker Valley’s Dom Reiter while making a save during their PIAA Class 2A boys soccer state quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at North Allegheny High School.

Monday

Hockey

First place in PIHL Division II is on the line as Burrell (6-0) takes on Central Valley (5-1). The Bucs have 43 goals, 16 more than the second-highest total in Division II this season. Tyler Stewart and Dylan Zelonka have 23 points apiece.

Knoch will try to keep its resurgent season going as the Knights (2-2) host winless Trinity (0-3-0-1) in a Division II game. The Knights, who hadn’t fielded a team in several years, are coming off a 4-3 win over Morgantown.

Plum registered its first victory of the season last week, and the Mustangs (1-3-0-2) will look to make it two in a row in a Class AA South/East game at Penn-Trafford (2-4). Logan Schlegel tallied a hat trick for Plum in a 7-3 win over Quaker Valley.

Looking to get back into the Class A North playoff race, Deer Lakes (1-4) hosts North Hills at Frozen Pond Arena. Shane Miller (13 points) will try to help the Lancers snap a four-game losing streak.

Tuesday

Boys soccer

Deer Lakes will get a shot at revenge against Section 2-AA rival Shady Side Academy when the Lancers and Indians meet in the PIAA Class AA semifinals at 8 p.m. at Mars. The teams went 1-1-1 against each other this season, with Shady Side Academy winning the most recent — and biggest — game in the WPIAL semifinals by a 1-0 score.

Girls volleyball

Coming off a victory over WPIAL champion North Catholic in the PIAA quarterfinals, Freeport stands one win away from a return to the state finals. The defending PIAA champion Yellowjackets will take on District 6 champion Bald Eagle in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. at Clarion Area High School.

Knoch, too, is attempting to defend its state championship, and the Knights will follow Freeport in an attempt to do so. The undefeated Knights will face District 10 champion Warren in their PIAA Class AAA semifinal, set for 7 p.m. at Clarion Area High School.

Hockey

Freeport and Fox Chapel are tied in the Class A North standings, and the teams will meet in a game at BladeRunners in Warrendale. Alex Colflesh leads Freeport (2-3) with nine points, and Michael Kilmer has 11 for Fox Chapel (2-3).

Wednesday

Players in all sports but football can sign their national letters of intent with Division I and II schools.

Thursday

Hockey

Knoch plays its second Division II game in four days, traveling to take on Ringgold.

Friday

Boys/girls soccer

The PIAA soccer championship games begin at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.

Football

The WPIAL will hold its semifinal games in Class 2A and Class 5A at neutral sites.

Saturday

Boys/girls soccer

The PIAA soccer championships will conclude at Hersheypark Stadium.

Girls volleyball

The PIAA volleyball championships will take place at Cumberland Valley.

— Doug Gulasy

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

Tags: Apollo Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Springdale, St. Joseph, Valley