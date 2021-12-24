Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame unveils class of 2022

By:

Friday, December 24, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Tribune-Review file Burrell wrestling coach Chris Como yells out to the referee during the 2008 WPIAL Class AA team finals at Gateway. Burrell won its second consecutive title by beating Shady Side Academy, 36-26.

After two years of covid-related postponements, the Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame is determined to have its 51st induction banquet May 21, 2022.

The event will be held at the Quality Inn of New Kensington ballroom with 10 new inductees going into the hall.

Here is the inductee class, listed alphabetically:

Chris Como

As part of Burrell’s incredible 15-year reign as WPIAL wrestling champions as a head coach or an assistant, Como guided the program from 1998-2009. While head coach, his teams won four WPIAL titles and had seven straight finals appearances. He has been named WPIAL and PIAA coach of the year. A 1989 Burrell graduate, Como was an All-American wrestler at Pitt-Johnstown.

Jeff Cortileso

A standout lineman at Leechburg in the mid-1970s, he remains the only Blue Devils player named to the Big 33 all-star game. Cortileso played in three consecutive AIC Bowl games and received a scholarship to West Virginia, playing for the Mountaineers in the 1975 Peach Bowl and later officiated high school games.

Harry “Shorty” Crytzer

At 94, Crytzer will become the second-oldest hall inductee. He was a three-sports letterman at Freeport’s, quitting school after his junior year to serve in World War II with the Naval Air Corps. Upon his discharge, Crytzer embarked on a lengthy career as a player-coach then as an American Legion manager, guiding Freeport to the 1960 state finals. Also was a Pittsburgh Pirates scout.

Robert Foster

A Highlands track standout, Foster won back-to-back WPIAL titles in the 100 and 200 meters in 1998-99, with PIAA titles in 1999 in both events. Still holds the WPIAL record in the 100. At the University of Houston, he attained All-American status and set the school record in the 200 meter indoor with a run of 21.21 seconds and also excelled in jumping events.

Dianne Haney

As Kiski Area softball coach from 1993-2014, she had a career mark of 248-128-1, winning 12 section titles, earning 15 WPIAL playoff appearances and recording four undefeated regular seasons. Her Cavaliers were the 1995 WPIAL runner-up. Haney has been on the support staff of a number of sports organizations as a swimming instructor, a team statistician, Special Olympics coach, YMCA board member and more.

Rich Kriston

Fox Chapel never had a winning season in football until Kriston came along from 1969-71. He still holds Foxes records in career rushing at 3,125 yards and in touchdowns with 45 and was a three-time heavyweight section champ in wrestling. As a Penn State linebacker, he played in the Orange, Cotton and Sugar bowls. He died in 2013.

Frank Phelps

During his association with Burrell track & field for over 40 years as a head coach and an assistant, his athletes at the WPIAL championships have won 74 medals — 24 medals in the 4×100 relay, 12 medals in the 4×400 relay and 38 individual medals. The Mount Vernon, Ill. native had three athletes win PIAA gold medals and the 1998 4×100 relay team brought home gold.

Terry Preece

A multi-sport athlete at Oakmont High School, Preece captained the Oaks in football, basketball and track. As a senior, he led the A-K Valley in touchdowns (23) and rushing yardage (1,579). Later that school year, he won the AIC long jump and triple jump. At Grand Rapids (Mich.) Community College, Preece played in the Wool Bowl.

Lizzie Suwala Shaeffer

Still the A-K Valley’s all-time scoring leader in girls basketball, Suwala Shaeffer collected 2,266 points over her four-year career at Ford City. The Sabers made the WPIAL playoffs each of her seasons there. She was Tribune-Review Player of the Year in 2004 and went on to play at IUP and Clarion.

Bobby White

A three-year football standout at Freeport after transferring from Florida, White was a first-team all-state linebacker by the AP and UPI in 1981 after he helped lead the Yellowjackets to the 1981 WPIAL Class AA title game. White captained Penn State’s 1986 national championship team and now is in charge of premium seating sales at Beaver Stadium.

Banquet tickets will be $30 and details will be announced at a later date.

Tags: Armstrong, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area, Leechburg, Riverview