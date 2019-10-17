Alle-Kiski Valley Through the Years: Factor leads Highlands to Saturday morning win
By:
Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.
In a rare, 11 a.m Saturday game, Highlands manhandled Valley, 30-0, on Oct. 18, 1969. Terry Factor scored three touchdowns. School officials often scheduled daytime contests between the arch-rivals.
75 years ago
• Ford City defeated Springdale, 6-0, at soggy PPG Field. Fullback Babe Fijal accounted for the game’s only score on a 4-yard run.
• Defending WPIAL champion Aspinwall shut out East Deer, 26-0, to eliminate the Bucks from WPIAL title consideration. Cavaliers fullback Thompson scored three touchdowns.
60 years ago
• Oakmont defeated Hampton, 39-14, in a home game at Scaife Field. End John Harris caught three touchdown passes, and John Briscoe also scored.
• Plum’s Tony Pivak scored on a triple reverse to lift the Mustangs to a 14-12 win at West Deer. Ray Pieranunzi scored the two Braves’ touchdowns.
50 years ago
• First-year Apollo-Ridge shocked previously undefeated Beth-Center, 9-0. Bernie Blystone’s 33-yard field goal and Dave Bettinazzi’s 23-yard interception return was all the Vikings needed.
40 years ago
• Defending champion Knoch clinched the AIC North title with a 25-0 win over Hampton as Don Griffin threw a pair of touchdown passes.
• Geoff Alexander’s touchdown with 1 minute left gave Plum the lead in a 27-17 win at Penn-Trafford. Alexander is the long-time owner of a Harmar fitness center.
25 years ago
• Riverview went 8-0 for the first time in school history and clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with a 35-15 victory at Clairton. Junior tailback Steve Dapra set a school mark with 275 rushing yards.
10 years ago
• Apollo-Ridge won its last game at soon-to-be-renovated Owens Field, 14-13, over Valley. A-R stopped Valley on four tries inside the 5-yard line in the final two minutes.
• Knoch clinched the 16th playoff berth in its history with a 35-21 win at Highlands. Jake McTigue picked off a Golden Rams pass and raced 61 yards to secure the win with 1:02 left.
Five years ago
• Leechburg running backs Jake Gard and Quinten Burdick combined for 294 yards and six touchdowns as the Blue Devils routed Serra Catholic, 61-25.
Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Springdale