Alle-Kiski Valley Through the Years: Factor leads Highlands to Saturday morning win

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Tribune-Review archives Bacon, eggs and…football? In a Saturday morning encounter, Terry Factor of Highlands carries the ball as the Golden Rams rolled to a 30-0 victory on Oct. 18, 1969. Factor scored three touchdowns.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

In a rare, 11 a.m Saturday game, Highlands manhandled Valley, 30-0, on Oct. 18, 1969. Terry Factor scored three touchdowns. School officials often scheduled daytime contests between the arch-rivals.

75 years ago

• Ford City defeated Springdale, 6-0, at soggy PPG Field. Fullback Babe Fijal accounted for the game’s only score on a 4-yard run.

• Defending WPIAL champion Aspinwall shut out East Deer, 26-0, to eliminate the Bucks from WPIAL title consideration. Cavaliers fullback Thompson scored three touchdowns.

60 years ago

• Oakmont defeated Hampton, 39-14, in a home game at Scaife Field. End John Harris caught three touchdown passes, and John Briscoe also scored.

• Plum’s Tony Pivak scored on a triple reverse to lift the Mustangs to a 14-12 win at West Deer. Ray Pieranunzi scored the two Braves’ touchdowns.

50 years ago

• First-year Apollo-Ridge shocked previously undefeated Beth-Center, 9-0. Bernie Blystone’s 33-yard field goal and Dave Bettinazzi’s 23-yard interception return was all the Vikings needed.

40 years ago

• Defending champion Knoch clinched the AIC North title with a 25-0 win over Hampton as Don Griffin threw a pair of touchdown passes.

• Geoff Alexander’s touchdown with 1 minute left gave Plum the lead in a 27-17 win at Penn-Trafford. Alexander is the long-time owner of a Harmar fitness center.

25 years ago

• Riverview went 8-0 for the first time in school history and clinched a WPIAL playoff berth with a 35-15 victory at Clairton. Junior tailback Steve Dapra set a school mark with 275 rushing yards.

• Springdale kept its playoff hopes alive with a 13-12 win at Leechburg. Matt Blasco’s 48-yard TD pass to Chris Gent with 1:15 left was the winning score.

10 years ago

• Apollo-Ridge won its last game at soon-to-be-renovated Owens Field, 14-13, over Valley. A-R stopped Valley on four tries inside the 5-yard line in the final two minutes.

• Knoch clinched the 16th playoff berth in its history with a 35-21 win at Highlands. Jake McTigue picked off a Golden Rams pass and raced 61 yards to secure the win with 1:02 left.

Five years ago

• Freeport’s Andrew Romanchak threw for a school-record 442 yards as the Yellowjackets blasted Burrell, 50-10. Romanchak also set the single-season mark at 1,682 yards.

• Leechburg running backs Jake Gard and Quinten Burdick combined for 294 yards and six touchdowns as the Blue Devils routed Serra Catholic, 61-25.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Leechburg, Plum, Riverview, Springdale