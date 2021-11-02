Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsules for Nov. 3, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Adam McQuaide | Mon Valley Independent Plum’s Dylan Akut plays the ball while Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Chiprich defends during a WPIAL Class 3A boys soccer playoff game Oct. 27.

Boys

Class 3A

Consolation game

Plum (17-3-1) vs. Franklin Regional (15-4)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pete Antimarino Stadium, Gateway, Monroeville

The winner of this third-place game between Section 4 foes will advance to the PIAA playoffs, which begin next Tuesday around the state. Fourth-seeded Plum took top-seeded and undefeated West Allegheny to the limit in a 2-1 semifinal loss Monday at North Allegheny. The Indians’ Johnny Dragisich scored on a penalty kick with 6:35 to play to put his team up to stay. Lucas Pittman converted a penalty kick for Plum to tie the game, 1-1, with 13 minutes to play. It was Pittman’s 19th tally of the season. Plum and Franklin Regional split a pair of section games, including a 3-2 overtime thriller in Murrysville when the Panthers scored three unanswered goals, including a golden goal from junior Jake Zimmerman. Plum handled the Panthers, 4-1, at home in the second meeting. Luke Kolankowki is an all-state player for the Mustangs. Plum hasn’t been to the PIAA playoffs since 2005. … No. 3 Franklin Regional appeared headed to overtime against No. 2 Hampton but committed a critical foul in the box with 3:39 to play, setting up Zach Panza’s penalty kick, which he converted to send the Talbots to a 1-0 semifinal victory. The Panthers reached the PIAA semifinals in 2018 and ‘19 but did not make the state tournament last season because only WPIAL champions advanced. All-state senior forward Anthony DiFalco was held in check by Hampton. He has 30 goals this season. Panthers sophomore keeper Aryan Selokar was terrific down the stretch, making five key saves to keep Hampton off the board in the run of play. Monday’s semifinal also was played at Gateway.

Girls

Class A

Consolation game

Freedom (14-5) vs. Springdale (18-2)

6:30 p.m Wednesday at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium, McCandless

There is a lot on the line Wednesday as the Dynamos and Bulldogs meet for the right to advance to the PIAA playoffs starting next Tuesday against the District 5 champ. The loser will see its season conclude … Springdale saw its run to the title stopped Monday with a 1-0 loss to No. 3 Steel Valley at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium. It was the first time the Dynamos had been shut out all season. Springdale was held to one shot on goal, an attempt by freshman Briana Ross with 18:45 left in the second half. Junior Caity Stec made 11 saves in goal for the Dynamos. Springdale will attempt to reach the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2011 when it finished as the WPIAL Class A runner-up. Junior Grace Gent leads the Dynamos with 24 goals … Freedom, the Section 3 champion, gave No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic a run for its money Monday in a 4-3 semifinal loss. Senior midfielder Renae Mohrbacher tallied a hat trick, giving her 168 career varsity goals. Freedom hasn’t shied away from competition this season. The Bulldogs lost games against Montour, Oakland Catholic and Blackhawk and beat Central Valley, all teams from higher classifications. They showed their offensive firepower in a 9-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 4 Bishop Canevin. Freedom won the WPIAL Class 2A title in 2016 and the Class A crown in 2018.

