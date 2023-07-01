Allegheny Force FC girls soccer team advances to nationals

Saturday, July 1, 2023 | 11:32 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Plum’s Ava Weleski battles Franklin Regional’s Natalie Keough for possession during their game on Sept. 19, 2022, at Plum High School.

A half-dozen girls soccer players from Franklin Regional qualified to play in a national tournament July 7-11, in Wichita, Kan.

The Allegheny Force FC 2007 team worked its way through the youth national series, advancing past local and regional play and winning the coveted U.S. Soccer President’s Cup.

Franklin Regional players on the team include Brooke Blakely, Natalie Keough, Abby Paterline, Reagan Weaver, Riley Weaver and Eden Williams.

Allegheny Force defeated five teams from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, outscoring them 12-2 to secure a spot at nationals.

The team is coached by Sotiri Tsourekis and Jess Szekeley.

Goalkeeper Julia Beam (Gateway) helped the team post four shutouts.

Paterline scored a team-best six goals during the cup run, while Serena Carnahan (Plum) and Williams had two apiece, and Allison Porter (Plum) and Adi Belanger (Mt. Pleasant) chipped in one apiece.

The remaining roster includes: Brooklyn Baldensperger (Elizabeth Forward), Alexis Brown (Penn-Trafford), Kyra Greenawalt (Elizabeth Forward), Gabby Michael (Penn-Trafford), Taylor Snyder (Elizabeth Forward), Morgan Spudy (Penn-Trafford) and Meghan Stammer (Plum).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

