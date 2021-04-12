Ambridge takes over as Class AA No. 1 in latest WPIAL volleyball coaches rankings

By:

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 11:45 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes outside hitter Seth Sciubba prepares for a match against Gateway on April 8, 2021, at Gateway High School.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 3 boys volleyball rankings Monday morning, and for the second week in a row, there is a new team at the top of Class AA.

Ambridge, on the strength of a 3-2 win over rival North Catholic in a Section 1-AA match last Thursday, is the new No. 1 team.

The Trojans had risen to No. 1 last week after being slotted at No. 3 two weeks ago.

North Catholic, Seton LaSalle, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Deer Lakes round out the Class AA top five.

North Allegheny and Seneca Valley remain in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, in Class AAA.

Butler, which defeated last week’s No. 3 team, Shaler, in Section 2-AAA play last Tuesday, shot up from No. 6 to No. 3.

Hempfield made the biggest jump in the top 10 — from No. 9 to No. 4 — after wins over Beaver County Christian and section rival Penn-Trafford.

Peters Township, undefeated in Section 1-AAA play at 3-0, rounds out the Class AAA top five.

As with every week, all 39 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 rankings

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Seneca Valley

3. Butler

4. Hempfield

5. Peters Township

6. Penn-Trafford

7. Latrobe

8. Norwin

9. Upper St. Clair

10. Fox Chapel

Other team receiving votes:

Canon-McMillan

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Brendan Lee, senior, setter, Pine-Richland

Porter Rauch, junior, middle hitter, Upper St. Clair

Will Josefoski, junior, middle hitter, Peters Township

Class AA

1. Ambridge

2. North Catholic

3. Seton LaSalle

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Deer Lakes

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Mars

8. Hopewell

9. Derry

10. Trinity

Other teams receiving votes:

Montour, Plum

Class AA Players of the Week:

Reed Fisher, senior, middle hitter, Ambridge

Devin Reiher, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes

Nathan Zini, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Deer Lakes, Derry Area, Fox Chapel, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Upper St. Clair