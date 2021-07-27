Anthony Speca, Quinton Martin named to MaxPreps sophomore preseason All-America team

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 | 3:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Anthony Speca returns an interception to seal the victory in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin is interviewed during a HSSN event Kennywood on July 22, 2021. Previous Next

MaxPreps announced its preseason All-American football team for the Class of 2024 and a pair of WPIAL standouts made the list.

Anthony Speca of Central Catholic and Quinton Martin of Belle Vernon are considered two of the top 54 sophomores in the nation by the website.

Speca, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker was selected to the defensive first team, while Martin (6-3, 180) made the second team defense as an all-purpose player.

Both players were freshmen All-Americans last season and both made this year’s TribLive HSSN Preseason Top 25.

Speca was a tight end and linebacker last season and led the Vikings in tackles and had an interception in the WPIAL Class 6A championship.

Notre Dame, Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Purdue have offered him a scholarship.

Martin played running back, receiver and defensive back. He made All-American last year as a running back after rushing for 425 yards while averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

He has offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

See the full MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team here.

