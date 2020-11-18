WPIAL, PIAA oppose new mandate requiring athletes to wear masks during competition

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review A new state mandate could require athletes to wear masks during competition. Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz and his football team compete in the PIAA semifinals Saturday.

Athletes across Pennsylvania must wear a mask during competition both indoors and out under a strict mask mandate issued Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

For now, that’s the rule, said WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman, but the WPIAL and PIAA are asking schools to stay patient while they seek clarification or an exemption.

“Right now the guidance is clear that they have to wear it during competition,” Scheuneman said. “But we’re trying to get either clarification or consideration for athletes to not have to wear them.”

Scheuneman noted that the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has recommended against athletes wearing masks during competition for safety reasons.

“You have state championships this weekend that they haven’t participated in masks all year,” Scheuneman said. “We told our schools to be patient while we investigate options.”

In July, state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said athletes were not required to wear masks during competition. The PIAA opposes making them mandatory, PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said.

“We are requesting further clarification and possible exemption for our competing athletes,” Mertz said.

The PIAA board meets Wednesday afternoon.

The Wolf administration addressed athletics under the mask mandate in a series of Frequently Asked Questions posted on the state’s website.

Does the Order apply to athletes and sports activities?

Yes. Everyone who participates in sport activities including coaches, athletes (including cheerleaders), and spectators must wear a face covering, such as a mask, unless they fall under an exception in Section 3 of the Order.

Indoors: Coaches, athletes (including cheerleaders), and spectators must wear face coverings, when indoors and where another person or persons who are not members of the individual’s household are present in the same space, irrespective of physical distance. This includes while actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines, etc.

Outdoors: Coaches, athletes (including cheerleaders), and spectators must wear face coverings if they cannot maintain sustained physical distance from persons outside of their household. This includes while actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc. If sustained six-foot distancing can be maintained, face coverings may be removed when outdoors.

Scheuneman questioned whether those requirements will be followed by professional and college sports.

“Are the Steelers wearing a mask on Sunday?” she said. “Are the Eagles? Is Pitt? Is Penn State? Are these colleges wearing masks or are there considerations (given to them by the state health department)? So we’re trying to get clarification and plead our case.”

