Avonworth softball shakes off semifinal loss, tops Southmoreland to make states

Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 6:08 PM

Jason Black | Daily Courier Southmoreland’s Gwen Basinger slides safely into home behind Avonworth catcher Rylee Gray in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place game Thursday, May 27, 2021. Jason Black | Daily Courier Avonworth’s Leah Logan tags out Southmoreland’s Jess Matheny at second base in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place game Thursday, May 27, 2021. Jason Black | Daily Courier Southmoreland’s Jess Matheny pitches to Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A third-place game Thursday, May 27, 2021. Previous Next

A few missed opportunities early and one golden opportunity wasted late proved to be the downfall for the Southmoreland softball team in Thursday’s WPIAL Class 3A consolation game against Avonworth at Gateway.

The Scotties scored single runs early, but couldn’t put together a big inning, then failed to come up with a big hit with the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning on their way to a 3-2 loss to the Antelopes.

The loss ends the season for Southmoreland (11-6) while Avonworth (13-6) advances to the PIAA state tournament, beginning June 7. The Antelopes will play the champions of District 10 in the first round of states.

“We just had to make a couple more plays,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said after watching his team’s season come to a close. Avonworth also ended Southmoreland’s season with a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL quarterfinals in 2019.

Both teams were coming into Thursday’s game having suffered losses in the semifinals. Southmoreland lost to Ellwood City while Avonworth was defeated by top-seeded Mt. Pleasant.

“I think our girls were ready, but that game took a toll on us,” Bunner said, noting that a few errors cost his team a chance to play for the WPIAL Class 3A championship. “I think it was something that was definitely on our mind.”

The Antelopes, however, were able to turn the page on their loss to Mt. Pleasant.

“We talked about the game against Mt. Pleasant (an 8-0 loss), and then the girls were ready to go out and work toward a bigger goal,” Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie said. “That speaks a lot about our leadership, and I’m proud of them.”

The Scotties also seemed ready to put their semifinal loss behind them. In fact, Southmoreland started strong as Amarah McCutcheon belted a solo homer to right field in the first inning, giving the Scotties a 1-0 lead.

However, Avonworth tied it in its half of the first as pitcher Alivia Lantzy reached on an error and scored on a single by Rylee Gray off Southmoreland starter Jess Matheny.

Southmoreland regained the lead in the second when Gwen Basinger singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Madison Brown and scored on a single by Emma Mullett to make it 2-1.

But once again, Avonworth responded. In the third, Lantzy walked and scored when Cassie Heinauer executed a squeeze bunt that allowed the tying run to cross the plate.

Then in the fifth, Meghan Fissore, Gray and Heinauer delivered three straight singles to start the frame. And with the bases loaded and nobody out, Emily Davis worked a walk that brought in what turned out to be the game-winning run.

After giving up the RBI free pass, Matheny was able to regroup by getting a pop-up, strikeout and groundout to limit the damage.

“We know Matheny is a strong pitcher, but we just had to get a few runs,” Muncie said. “At the end of the day, we got what we needed to get the job done.”

With the lead on her side, Lantzy made it stand up. She kept Southmoreland off the board over the final five innings, finishing with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

But the victory didn’t come easy.

The Scotties had a chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh. Tyson Martin started the seventh with a double, but was erased at third base when Lantzy fielded a bunt and alertly threw to third for a tag on the lead runner. Avonworth then intentionally walked McCutcheon to put two runners on base.

“We decided that we weren’t going to let McCutcheon beat us today,” Muncie said.

The move paid off as Lantzy got a flyout and a strikeout to punch Avonworth’s ticket to states.

For the Scotties, losses in the semifinals and consolation game provided a tough ending to a promising season. Still, Bunner praised his team for a fine effort throughout.

“After not playing last year and starting 7-0, then covid hit us, then we were shut down for 10 days because of the weather, it was a tough year,” Bunner said, also noting that some late-season injuries may have contributed to his team’s inability to finish strong in the regular season. “But for what they were able to do, I’m very proud of them.”

