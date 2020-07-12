Avonworth tight end Trevor Faulkner commits to Air Force Academy

By:

Sunday, July 12, 2020 | 2:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Trevor Faulkner scores during the first quarter of the PIAA Class 2A state championship game against Southern Columbia Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Avonworth rising senior Trevor Faulkner, who had more than a dozen Division I offers, committed Sunday to Air Force.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end and defensive end, Faulkner announced his decision on Twitter. He also held FBS offers from Akron, Army and Liberty.

The converted quarterback helped Avonworth win the WPIAL Class 2A title last season and finish as the state runner-up. Faulkner had 19 catches for 386 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season playing tight end.

He reached the end zone in three of his team’s six playoff games.

Army and Navy have routinely targeted Western Pennsylvania football players, but Air Force made a stronger recruiting push into the area this year. The academy is in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The Falcons went 11-2 overall last season and 7-1 in the Mountain West in coach Troy Calhoun’s 13th season. The Falcons defeated Washington State, 31-21, at the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.