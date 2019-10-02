Avonworth’s Kyros Thorpe among 3 denied postseason eligibility by PIAA

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 3:31 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Kyros Thorpe cuts back on the Apollo Ridge defense on the way to a touchdown Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Avonworth High School.

Avonworth football standout Kyros Thorpe was among three transfers left ineligible for the postseason after the PIAA upheld earlier WPIAL decisions Wednesday.

Carmichaels transfers Sydney Kuis (volleyball) and Jackson Machesky (basketball, baseball) also had their appeals denied Wednesday when the PIAA board met in Mechanicsburg, WPIAL president Scott Seltzer said.

Thorpe transferred from Central Catholic. Kuis transferred from Mapletown. Machesky transferred from West Greene.

All three had WPIAL hearings in September.

They’re all eligible for regular-season competition, but were impacted by a PIAA rule enacted last summer that makes transfers after the start of 10th grade postseason ineligible for one year.

Thorpe is a wide receiver and defensive back for undefeated Avonworth (6-0), the fifth-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A. Thorpe leads the Antelopes in touchdowns with 10.

