Avonworth’s Kyros Thorpe seeks court injunction to play in WPIAL Class 2A football final

By:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 | 5:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Kyros Thorpe cuts back on the Apollo-Ridge defense on the way to a touchdown Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Avonworth High School.

Turned away by both the WPIAL and PIAA, Avonworth senior Kyros Thorpe is taking his eligibility battle to court.

Thorpe and his mother Anna Hollis filed a lawsuit in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court seeking an emergency injunction that would let Thorpe play Saturday in the WPIAL Class 2A football championship. Thorpe, who transferred home last summer from Central Catholic, played in the regular season but was ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule that targets all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

The PIAA rule — intended to discourage athletically motivated transfers — can be waived under specific circumstances, but both the WPIAL and PIAA boards voted that Thorpe didn’t qualify for a waiver.

Common Pleas Judge Don Walko will hear the injunction request at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The lawsuit argues that Thorpe’s “ability to attain an educational and sports scholarship are at risk, substantially altering the rest of his professional and personal life.”

His grounds for a waiver were based on a “demonstrable change in income or other financial resources that compels withdrawal from a school,” one of the criteria listed in the PIAA transfer rules. However, the lawsuit notes that the PIAA doesn’t provide guidelines for what it considers to be sufficient evidence.

Thorpe attorney Patrick Horvat declined comment until after the hearing.

Hollis, in the court filing, noted that her income had declined and financial aid at Central Catholic also was to be reduced.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi declined comment on active litigation.

Avonworth superintendent Tom Ralston said the school district also had no comment on the lawsuit. However, if the injunction was successful, the school board would decide whether Thorpe plays Saturday, Ralston said, not the football coach.

If Thorpe were to play Saturday and later lose his legal case, Avonworth could be forced to forfeit any postseason wins in which he participates — including the WPIAL championship.

Thorpe (5-foot-9, 173 pounds) is a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Avonworth (13-0). The second-seeded Antelopes face top-seeded Washington (13-0) in the WPIAL championship Saturday. He leads the team in receptions (23) and ranks second in touchdowns (12) despite missing three regular-season games to injury.

He’s also sat out the team’s first three playoff games.

Thorpe announced a nonscholarship, preferred walk-on offer from Marshall last month on Twitter.

He isn’t the first WPIAL athlete in recent years to take an eligibility fight to court.

Among them:

In 2013, Washington football player Zach Blystone was awarded a temporary injunction but later dropped his lawsuit when the school board voted to not let him play.

In 2009, Lincoln Park basketball player Justin Hosack received a preliminary injunction and played six games before a state court sided with the PIAA, making him again ineligible.

In 2001, sisters Laura and Ashley Revesz were awarded an injunction to play basketball for Chartiers Valley. The state court later sided with the PIAA but that decision came months after the season.

The PIAA didn’t enact its postseason eligibility rule until the summer of 2018. Transfers now are immediately ineligible for the postseason in any sport they played the season before at their previous school.

Thorpe is postseason ineligible for football and track.

The WPIAL originally denied him a postseason waiver after a Sept. 5 hearing and the PIAA upheld that decision Oct. 2. Avonworth returned to the WPIAL this month with new evidence and received another hearing, but Thorpe again was turned down. The PIAA declined to hear his appeal a second time.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Avonworth