Back to reality, Belle Vernon softball hopes for WPIAL playoff return

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 5:49 PM

Like every other softball team in the PIAA, Belle Vernon did not play a game last season.

But the Leopards handled the coronavirus-canceled landscape better than most, given they enter this season as the defending Class 4A state champs.

Fittingly, in a year filled with Zoom meetings and video workouts, it was a virtual championship. No parades or trophies came with this title.

Longtime Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez, who has won actual WPIAL titles in 2007, ’15, ’17 and ’18 since taking over in 2002, thought one way to break up the monotony during the early months of the pandemic was to hold a virtual season.

He entered lineups for his team and opponents, played five games per week for four weeks and posted the results on the Leopards’ Twitter account. Then came the WPIAL playoffs, where Belle Vernon was ousted in the semifinals. The virtually resilient Leopards bounced back in the state tournament, topping the bracket.

“It was a big letdown for the girls not to play. So many people were doing things virtually, I thought, ‘Let’s just do this,’ ” Rodriguez said. “I went by stats from the year before and picked out what people did from the last year.”

The virtual tournament gained attention. Even Mt. Pleasant softball coach Chris Brunson chimed in with comments.

Belle Vernon’s players certainly enjoyed the postseason run.

“I looked at every update to see what happened. I thought it was really cool,” senior pitcher Sophie Godzak said. “He created the scenarios, but we did lose in the WPIALs and then came back in states. At that time, there wasn’t a lot for us to do, so we all followed along.”

There’s plenty to do this spring for the Leopards, who hope Godzak’s arm and positive personality can get them back to the playoffs after missing out in 2019.

Godzak mixes a variety of pitches: changeup, screw, drop curve and an improving rise.

“She is the most positive girl I’ve ever coached,” Rodriguez said. “When she was a sophomore, she would keep the other players positive even when we were only winning five (section) games. You don’t see many people like that.”

For Gozdak, the effervescent attitude comes naturally.

“I’ve been like this since I was a kid. I always see the best in people,” she said. “I believe in everyone as corny as that sounds.”

Godzak is one of four returning starters from the 2019 team that Rodriguez firmly believes in. The others are shortstop Ashley Joll, Vanessa Porter at third base and outfielder Abby Fabin.

They form the core group tasked with getting Belle Vernon softball back to its accustomed spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Getting there will mean the Leopards got through Section 2-4A, which also includes Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold and West Mifflin.

It will require contributions from a seven-player senior class and a group of three or four sophomores and freshmen.

“We’ve got to hit better. That was out downfall (in 2019),” Rodriguez said. “(Godzak) did fine two years ago. We just couldn’t get clutch hits to support her. We have to get those this season.”

