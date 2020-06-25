Baldwin hires Jamal Woodson as girls basketball coach

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 9:07 PM

Jamal Woodson, a former assistant at Oakland Catholic and director of an AAU program, was hired Wednesday night as girls basketball coach at Baldwin.

Along with running Slaam Basketball, Woodson also is general manager of Pittsburgh radio station WAMO.

Baldwin hired Woodson to replace Kyle DeGregorio, who went 22-24 in two seasons with the Highlanders. The team went 13-11 overall, 7-7 in Section 2 last season.

Excited to announce Jamal Woodson as our new Head Girls Basketball Coach. A GREAT day for BHS Girls Basketball #HailToTheFightingHighlanders pic.twitter.com/KjayP8wRd5 — BHS Athletics (@BHS1Athletics1) June 25, 2020

