Baldwin, Moon claim team titles at PA Classic gymnastic championships

Monday, February 24, 2020 | 10:13 PM

Baldwin and Moon brought home team titles at the PA Classic gymnastics state championship meet Saturday at Moon High School.

Moon edged Thomas Jefferson for first in the Gold division. The Tigers won the beam and floor exercise and were runners-up on vault and bars, while the Jaguars won vault and bars and were second in the beam and floor exercise.

Central Valley picked up thirds on the vault, beam and floor exercise to take third overall.

The Highlanders placed first on vault, bars and floor for an overall first in the Silver division. Hopewell placed second, followed by South Side and Montour.

More than 100 gymnasts also represented their schools and battled it out for individual division honors in all four disciplines and the all-around title.

Moon’s Marina Ward placed second on floor, fourth on vault and bars and 11th on beam to take the all-around title (35.900) in the Gold division. She edged out teammate and runner-up Piper Gillespie (35.650).

The Diamond all-around win went to Altoona’s Gracie Weaver (38.367) who compiled a first on beam, seconds on floor and bars and a third on vault. Thomas Jefferson’s Demi Kondos took second (37.867), followed by TJ’s Natalie Galioto (37.716) and Altoona’s Marissa Stouffer (37.650).

Keystone Oaks’ Emily Schoedel established an all-around score of 31.850 to win the Bronze division title. She was second on bars, fourth on vault, sixth on beam and ninth on floor.

Montour’s Lexie Patrus, runner-up on floor, also took second overall (31.449). Chartiers Valley’s Marissa Cross was third (31.350), and South Fayette’s Rishika Panda finished fourth (31.251).

