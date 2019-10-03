Baseball coach Steve Bucci leaves South Park for alma mater Baldwin
By:
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 11:52 PM
Baseball coach Steve Bucci, who owns both WPIAL and state titles, is leaving South Park for Baldwin, his alma mater.
Bucci coached South Park for 16 seasons over two stints, the most recent beginning in 2011. He also coached at Bethel Park and Canon-McMillan, and celebrated a state title with the Big Macs in 2008.
He won a WPIAL title with South Park in 2013, along with runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2017. The Eagles were state runners-up in 2017.
At Baldwin, he takes over a program that went 7-9 overall last season, 4-8 in the section and missed the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. He leaves behind a South Park team that went 14-8 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
His career record is 330-158 with 236 wins at South Park.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Baldwin, South Park