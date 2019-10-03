Baseball coach Steve Bucci leaves South Park for alma mater Baldwin

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 11:52 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review South Park coach Steve Bucci congratulates Brenden Gray (10) after he hit a two-run home run against Quaker Valley during a WPIAL first-round playoff game May 15, 2019 at Seneca Valley.

Baseball coach Steve Bucci, who owns both WPIAL and state titles, is leaving South Park for Baldwin, his alma mater.

Bucci coached South Park for 16 seasons over two stints, the most recent beginning in 2011. He also coached at Bethel Park and Canon-McMillan, and celebrated a state title with the Big Macs in 2008.

He won a WPIAL title with South Park in 2013, along with runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2017. The Eagles were state runners-up in 2017.

At Baldwin, he takes over a program that went 7-9 overall last season, 4-8 in the section and missed the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. He leaves behind a South Park team that went 14-8 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.

His career record is 330-158 with 236 wins at South Park.

Tough day. We are going to miss Coach Bucci thank you for being a leader of men at South Park for 16 years and building this program to what it is. Good luck at Baldwin!! We also want to wish the next coach the best of luck we are excited for a new beginning #WorkWins #Tradition pic.twitter.com/aIz21uQG6h — South Park Baseball (@SPark_baseball) October 3, 2019

