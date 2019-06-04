Baseball sites, times: North Allegheny, Pine-Richland rematch at Slippery Rock

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 4:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Matt Wood celebrates his triple with head coach Kurt Wolfe against Penn-Trafford during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

Class 6A rivals Pine-Richland and North Allegheny will rematch Thursday night at Slippery Rock University in a PIAA quarterfinal matchup.

In all, 11 WPIAL teams reached the quarters.

All quarterfinal games are Thursday.

Class 6A bracket

7-1 Pine-Richland (19-4) vs. 7-3 North Allegheny (18-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A bracket

7-3 Franklin Regional (19-2) vs. 3-4 Lampeter-Strasburg (22-4) at Greene Township Park, Scotland, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A bracket

7-1 Beaver (15-7) vs. 7-3 New Castle (12-10) at Pullman Park, Butler, 4 p.m.

Class 3A bracket

7-2 Hopewell (16-6) vs. 6-1 Mount Union (21-3) at First Commonwealth Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.

Class 2A bracket

7-1 Seton LaSalle (19-2) vs. 7-3 Laurel (13-7) at Shaler, 2 p.m.

7-2 Serra Catholic (21-3) vs. 7-4 Neshannock (19-3) at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

Class A bracket

7-1 California (19-1) vs. 10-1 West Middlesex at Pullman Park, Butler, 1:30 p.m.

