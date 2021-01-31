Basketball, wrestling and swimming broadcasts on tap this week on Trib HSSN

By:

Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher sets up for a free throw late in the game against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

With Feb. 2 being Tuesday, HSSN is a lot like the old movie “Groundhog Day.” We go all out to cover high school sports day after day after day after day.

Here’s what is on tap this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network. We have plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls basketball along with boys and girls hoops from Districts 6 and 9.

HSSN’s coverage of WPIAL wrestling and scholastic swimming also continues this week.

We also have three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on WPIAL basketball only on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Avonworth at Brentwood at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – West Mifflin at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Eden Christian at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Girls Basketball – Northern Cambria at Blairsville at 6:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Girls Basketball – Purchase Line at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Central Catholic at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Belle Vernon at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Keystone Oaks at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aliquippa at New Brighton at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Carlynton at Sto-Rox at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Peters Township at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Aliquippa at New Brighton at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Boys Basketball – Purchase Line at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Wednesday, Feb. 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

District 6 Girls Basketball – Saltsburg at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Thursday, Feb. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Rochester at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Latrobe at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

Friday, Feb. 5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Fayette at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Geibel Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Penn Hills at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Girls Basketball – Marion Center at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – Blairsville at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

WPIAL Wrestling – Malvern Prep at Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Feb. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Hampton at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com