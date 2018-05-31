Jonathan Bass promoted to head coach for Jeannette girls basketball

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 5:03 PM

Jonathan Bass didn't exactly plan on becoming a high school basketball coach; it just sort of happened.

“I used to be that dad who coached from the stands,” Bass said. “I guess (Janine Vertacnik) liked what I was saying.”

Bass was hired Wednesday to replace Vertacnik as the head girls coach at Jeannette. He was Vertacnik's assistant for the last two years.

Vertacnik resigned after her second stint with the Jayhawks, which lasted three seasons. She also guided the team from 2006-10 and won a WPIAL title in '10.

Bass, 38, coached in the Jeannette Knee-High program for nine years and worked with middle school level players in the winter during his time as an assistant.

“I have always loved to coach basketball; I love it, period,” Bass said. “Our girls have already gone through the process the last two years. They are developing into a playoff-caliber team. The talent is there.”

Jeannette returns senior guard Dymond Crawford, who averaged 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.

Bass's daughter, Jada, is a junior starter on the team.

Jeannette went 7-15 last season.

The elder Bass, who is originally from Monessen, played at Ringgold and then, Penn State Fayette.

He plans to run a more free-flowing offense and pressure defense.

“We'll be freelance, but there will be a method to the madness,” he said. “I run sets, but I don't run plays. I believe you can over-coach a team.”

Bass has been active on Twitter, posting photos of the team's progress. He is employed by Passavant Medical Homes where he works with mentally challenged adults.

Vertacnik left to become the girls head coach at Monessen.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

