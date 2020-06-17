Beaver County league gives high school softball players a place to play
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 7:41 PM
High school softball is coming back — at least in Beaver County.
It may be a permutation of the real thing since the WPIAL season was scratched because of the cornavirus outbreak, but a new league will include many of the same players.
A 10-team, unnamed league, the brainchild of several county coaches with a helping hand from Beaver County FastPitch president Bill Littler, will begin June 24 and run into late July.
Teams will play seven-inning games and health and safety guidelines will be in place for players, coaches, umpires and fans.
A playoff tournament is being discussed, but nothing has been finalized.
Teams plans to recognize their seniors throughout the season.
The teams are Ambridge, Beaver, Beaver Falls, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Freedom, New Brighton, Riverside, Rochester, and South Side.
Game sites will include Hanover Township Field, Pantherette Park in North Sewickley, Ellis Field in Brighton, Center Municipal Park, Green Valley Park in New Sewickley, New Brighton’s school field, Blackhawk High School, Antonine Park, and Ambridge Junior High School.
Here is the league schedule:
June 24
Rochester at Beaver, 5 p.m. at Ellis Field
June 30
Beaver at Riverside, 5 p.m. at Riverside Pantherette Park
Freedom at Central Valley, 6 p.m. at Center Municipal Park
July 1
Beaver Falls at Beaver, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field
Central Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m. at Pantherette Park
New Brighton at South Side, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3
July 6
Ambridge at New Brighton, 6 p.m. at New Brighton
July 7
Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park
Rochester at Central Valley, 7 p.m. at Center Municipal Park
July 8
Blackhawk vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
Freedom vs. New Brighton, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park
Riverside vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park
South Side vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3
July 10
New Brighton vs. Rochester, 4:30 p.m. at New Brighton
July 13
Blackhawk vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
July 14
Beaver vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field
Blackhawk vs. New Brighton, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
Freedom vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park
July 15
Central Valley vs. Beaver Falls, 4 p.m. at Center Municpal Park
South Side vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3
Riverside vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park
July 16
New Brighton vs. Beaver Falls, 5 p.m. at New Brighton
July 21
Central Valley vs. Ambridge, 4 p.m. at Center Municipal Park
Beaver vs. New Brighton, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field
Blackhawk vs. Riverside, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
Freedom vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park
July 22
Blackhawk vs. Beaver, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
New Brighton vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at New Brighton
Freedom vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park
South Side vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3
July 28
Beaver vs. Ambridge, 4 p.m at Ellis Field
New Brighton vs. Riverside, 5 p.m. at New Brighton
Blackhawk vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Blackhawk High School
July 29
Riverside vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park
South Side vs. Beaver, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3
July 29
Ambridge vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m. at Ambridge Junior High School
Ambridge vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Ambridge Junior High School
Central Valley vs. South Side, 8 p.m. at Antonine Park
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
