Beaver County league gives high school softball players a place to play

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 7:41 PM

High school softball is coming back — at least in Beaver County.

It may be a permutation of the real thing since the WPIAL season was scratched because of the cornavirus outbreak, but a new league will include many of the same players.

A 10-team, unnamed league, the brainchild of several county coaches with a helping hand from Beaver County FastPitch president Bill Littler, will begin June 24 and run into late July.

Teams will play seven-inning games and health and safety guidelines will be in place for players, coaches, umpires and fans.

A playoff tournament is being discussed, but nothing has been finalized.

Teams plans to recognize their seniors throughout the season.

The teams are Ambridge, Beaver, Beaver Falls, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Freedom, New Brighton, Riverside, Rochester, and South Side.

Game sites will include Hanover Township Field, Pantherette Park in North Sewickley, Ellis Field in Brighton, Center Municipal Park, Green Valley Park in New Sewickley, New Brighton’s school field, Blackhawk High School, Antonine Park, and Ambridge Junior High School.

Here is the league schedule:

June 24

Rochester at Beaver, 5 p.m. at Ellis Field

June 30

Beaver at Riverside, 5 p.m. at Riverside Pantherette Park

Freedom at Central Valley, 6 p.m. at Center Municipal Park

July 1

Beaver Falls at Beaver, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field

Central Valley at Riverside, 4 p.m. at Pantherette Park

New Brighton at South Side, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3

July 6

Ambridge at New Brighton, 6 p.m. at New Brighton

July 7

Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park

Rochester at Central Valley, 7 p.m. at Center Municipal Park

July 8

Blackhawk vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

Freedom vs. New Brighton, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park

Riverside vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park

South Side vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3

July 10

New Brighton vs. Rochester, 4:30 p.m. at New Brighton

July 13

Blackhawk vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

July 14

Beaver vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field

Blackhawk vs. New Brighton, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

Freedom vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park

July 15

Central Valley vs. Beaver Falls, 4 p.m. at Center Municpal Park

South Side vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3

Riverside vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park

July 16

New Brighton vs. Beaver Falls, 5 p.m. at New Brighton

July 21

Central Valley vs. Ambridge, 4 p.m. at Center Municipal Park

Beaver vs. New Brighton, 4 p.m. at Ellis Field

Blackhawk vs. Riverside, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

Freedom vs. Beaver Falls, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park

July 22

Blackhawk vs. Beaver, 4 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

New Brighton vs. Central Valley, 4 p.m. at New Brighton

Freedom vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park

South Side vs. Ambridge, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3

July 28

Beaver vs. Ambridge, 4 p.m at Ellis Field

New Brighton vs. Riverside, 5 p.m. at New Brighton

Blackhawk vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Blackhawk High School

July 29

Riverside vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. at Pantherette Park

South Side vs. Beaver, 6 p.m. at Hanover Field No. 3

July 29

Ambridge vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m. at Ambridge Junior High School

Ambridge vs. Rochester, 6 p.m. at Ambridge Junior High School

Central Valley vs. South Side, 8 p.m. at Antonine Park

