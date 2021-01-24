Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame delays induction ceremony until 2022

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 11:59 PM

The Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame has delayed its next induction ceremony until 2022.

The hall was scheduled to induct a 10-member class in May, but announced this week that the banquet was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This was a unanimous decision of the Hall of Fame Executive Committee, made in consultation with our local state representatives and each inductee,” BCSHOF president Larry Zigerell said in a statement. “The HOF Committee wants to host a celebration when we can all gather safely again.”

The 45th class includes a strong Aliquippa representation with former NFL football player Charles Fisher joining national champion amateur boxer Verquan Kimbrough.

Also selected for induction were Sam Bechtel (sports journalism, Beaver), Ron Brown (basketball, Midland), Barry Cox (football, Central Valley), Arthur Jason DeLuigi (sports medicine, Beaver), Anthony Dorsett Jr. (football, Aliquippa), Burt Lauten (sports media, Riverside), and posthumously, Gene Epley (coaching, Midland) and John Mehno (sports journalism, Ambridge).

Dorsett, whose father is Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett, was born in Beaver County but attended high school in Texas.

This is the second time the induction ceremony was delayed. The event was first scheduled for May 2020.

