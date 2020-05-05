Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame postpones induction banquet to 2021

Monday, May 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM

The Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be postponed until next year, organizers announced Monday, in response to the covid-19 outbreak.

The banquet was rescheduled for May 16, 2021.

The 45th induction class includes Sam Bechtel (sports journalism), Ron Brown (basketball), Barry Cox (football), Arthur Jason DeLuigi (sports medicine), Anthony Dorsett Jr. (football), Gene Epley (coaching), Charles Fisher (football), Verquan Kimbrough (boxing), Burt Lauten (sports media) and John Mehno (sports journalism).

“Although a difficult decision, the highest priority of the executive committee continues to be the health and safety of the inductees, honorees, families and friends, some of whom travel from across the United States to attend the banquet,” BCSHOF president Larry Zigerell said in a statement. “The committee wants each inductee and honoree to have the same experience that has been enjoyed by everyone in past years.”

Organizers said banquet tickets already purchased will be honored next year.

