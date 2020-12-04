Beaver Falls’ Josh Hough, Laurel’s Mitch Miles earn top conference honors in MAC
Friday, December 4, 2020 | 2:03 AM
WPIAL champion Beaver Falls earned seven first-team spots on the Midwestern all-conference team led by senior Josh Hough, who was named offensive player of the year.
Hough, Beaver Falls’ Shileak Livingston and Laurel teammates Mitch Miles and Luke McCoy were named first-team all-conference for both offense and defense.
Beaver Falls went 7-0 in the conference.
Miles was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, and Laurel’s Brian Cooper was named the MAC’s top coach.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Cole Beck, Freedom, QB, 6-1, 195, sr.
J.C. Voss, Mohawk, QB, 5-11, 200, jr.
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, RB, 6-3, 230, sr
Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls, RB, 5-11, 220, sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel, RB, 5-8, 175, jr.
Reiker Welling, Freedom, WR, 6-4, 205, sr.
Xavier Reynolds, New Brighton, WR, 5-9, 160, sr.
Spencer Perry, Neshannock, TE, 6-5, 225, sr.
Mitch Miles, Laurel, OL, 6-4, 285, sr.
Rylan Collier, Laurel, OL, 5-10, 300, sr.
Joey Antuono, Neshannock, OL, 6-0, 270, sr.
Avery Wolf, Riverside, OL, 6-1, 255, jr.
Garrett Paxton, Freedom, K, 6-2, 175, sr.
Cam’ron Owens, Neshannock, KR, 6-2, 185, jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Josh Hough, Beaver Falls, DL, 6-3, 230, sr.
Mitch Miles, Laurel, DL, 6-4, 285, sr.
Kei’Ondre Abercrombie, New Brighton, DL, 6-1, 220, sr.
Spencer Perry, Neshannock, DL, 6-5, 225, sr.
Tyler Jones, Beaver Falls, LB, 5-9, 185, sr.
Shileak Livingston, Beaver Falls, LB, 5-11, 220, sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel, LB, 5-8, 175, jr.
Austin McBride, Mohawk, LB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls, DB, 6-0, 165, jr.
Quadir Thomas, Beaver Falls, DB, 6-2, 180, jr.
Cole Beck, Freedom, DB, 6-1 195, sr.
Keandre Williams, New Brighton, DB, 5-11, 160, jr.
Ryan Gibbons, Ellwood City, P, 6-2, 200, sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Hough, Beaver Falls
Defensive Player of the Year: Mitch Miles, Laurel
Coach of the Year: Brian Cooper, Laurel
2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Allegheny Seven Conference
Allegheny Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
