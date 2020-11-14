Beaver Falls races past Sto-Rox to win fifth WPIAL championship

Saturday, November 14, 2020 | 7:40 PM

Beaver Falls (10-0) won the fifth WPIAL football title in school history Saturday with a 43-30 victory over Sto-Rox at West View’s Martorelli Stadium.

The Tigers forged ahead, 36-0, with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third period to activate the mercy rule.

Sto-Rox scored 30 points with the clock running almost continuously, tallying 22 points in the fourth period.

Senior Josh Hough, a Syracuse recruit, ran for 104 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Shileak Livingston ran for 29 yards and a touchdown while Trey Singleton had 129 yards in seven carries to lead the Tigers.

Sto-Rox quarterback Josh Jenkins threw for 179 yards, nearly all in the second half, to finish the season with 1,427 yards and 16 touchdowns.

For the Vikings (8-2), it was the fifth championship game setback in the last nine seasons.

Beaver Falls will face Wilmington in the PIAA semifinals next weekend.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Sto-Rox