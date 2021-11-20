Beaver Falls works clock, beats Steel Valley to return to WPIAL Class 2A title game

Friday, November 19, 2021 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner works out during practice Aug. 5. He ran for two touchdowns against Steel Valley on Friday night. George Guido | For the Tribune-Review WPIAl leading rusher Nijay Burt watches on crutches as Steel Valley takes on Beaver Falls in a WPIAL Class 2A semifinal Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Previous Next

For a team with a 2,000-yard passer, Beaver Falls opted for a ground game Friday night.

It worked out as the Tigers are headed back to Heinz Field for the WPIAL Class 2A title game.

Beaver Falls scored twice before Steel Valley ran an offensive play en route to a 21-8 victory in a semifinal contest at Dormont Memorial Stadium. The defending champion Tigers will play Serra Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Tigers took the opening kickoff and held possession for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, moving 65 yards in 15 plays.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers recovered an Ironmen fumble at the 26 and scored eight plays later to take a 14-0 lead with 10:32 left in the second quarter.

Steel Valley then again fumbled the kickoff to Beaver Falls.

This time, however, NyZair Burt recovered a Tigers fumble to prevent further scoring. Steel Valley finally ran its first offensive play with 10:18 left in the half after a procedure penalty.

It was the ninth straight victory for Beaver Falls after an 0-3 start. Burt’s twin brother, Nijhay, the WPIAL’s leading rusher with 2,018 yards and 35 touchdowns, suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against South Side in a game that generated controversy and is being investigated by the WPIAL. Nijhay Burt was on the sidelines with crutches.

Jaren Brickner, who had 2,055 passing yards and 21 touchdowns coming into the game, ran the Beaver Falls offense to perfection, with six players touching the ball on the initial drive. Brickner finally tallied from a yard out.

“Our defense was an important part of the game, too,” Tigers coach Nick Nardone said. “They gave up nothing. They shut them down. They’ve got a great team with some great athletes. Our goal was to keep them off the field because they’re dangerous.”

Ironmen coach Ray Braszo said: “Fumbling the ball twice in a row, they got up on us and practiced ball control. They were strong, and their guys ran hard. They play a very physical game.”

Beaver Falls was driving for a third touchdown, but an interception in the end zone on a fourth-down conversion try by Cruce Brookins halted the drive.

The Ironmen didn’t pick up a first down until there were 50 seconds left in the first half.

Steel Valley took the second-half kickoff and finally got some offensive traction, but Mekhi Clark picked off a Brookins pass and returned the ball to the Ironmen 38.

The Tigers needed only four plays to extend their lead to 21-0 on a 2-yard burst by Brickner. The score was set up by a 29-yard pass from Brickner to Quadir Thomas.

“It’s a shame Nijhay didn’t play,” Nardone said. “I would have really liked to see him play against us. Our defensive coordinator, Jake Wickline, had a great gameplan.”

“It feels great to go back to Heinz Field,” Brickner said. “The atmosphere was great here tonight and, honestly, it was a great atmosphere with our fans.”

Steel Valley (11-1) entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and finally gave their fans something to cheer about with an 11-play, 33-yard scoring drive after a 47-yard punt return by Brookins. The junior scored with 8 seconds to go. Thomas recovered an onsides kick and the Tigers ran out the clock.

Brickner passed for 75 yards as the Tigers held the ball for 31:38.

Beaver Falls is now 34-17 all-time in WPIAL playoff games. Steel Valley is 29-20.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Steel Valley