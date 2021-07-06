Beaver’s Payton List, Bethel Park’s Reagan Milliken win state player of year honors

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 1:00 PM

Beaver starting pitcher Payton List throws against Tunkhannock during the PIAA Class 4A softball championship game June 17. Bethel Park senior shortstop Reagan Milliken competes against Shaler on March 26.

One did it with her arm, the other with a heavy bat.

A pair of WPIAL standouts led their teams to championships this season and both were lauded for their efforts Tuesday as they were declared two of the state’s best.

Beaver junior pitcher Payton List was named the Class 4A player of the year, while Bethel Park senior shortstop Reagan Milliken picked up the same honor in Class 6A by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.

A Virginia Tech commit, List led Beaver to WPIAL and PIAA titles. The Bobcats finished with a 21-0 record. The TribLive HSSN Player of the Year was 16-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched.

Milliken, an Ohio State recruit, hit .660 with 11 home runs, 28 runs and 37 RBIs as Bethel Park won its first WPIAL championship.

A number of other WPIAL players made the all-state teams in each classification.

Mady Volpe, a pitcher from North Penn, was tabbed the overall player of the year.

Other class-by-class top players included pitcher Faith Persing of Montgomery (Class A), pitcher Kya Matter of Line Mountain (2A), pitcher Maranda Runco of Mid Valley (3A), and pitcher Lexi Rogers of Bellefonte.

Top players and all-state teams were selected by the state committee after nearly 400 nominations from coaches and media from across the state.

The full Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Teams:

Class A

Pitchers

First Team

Mckenzie Baer, Shade

Tara Knopsnyder, Meyesdale

Kiley Meek, West Greene

Faith Persing, Montgomery

Second team

Emma Henry, Greensburg Central Catholic

Emma Mauer, Tri Valley

Sydney Schley, Tri Valley

Catchers

First team

Brianna Hunt, Berlin Brothers Valley

London Whipkey, West Greene

Second team

Jordan Best, Clarion Area

Alix Tipton, Meyersdale

First base

First team

Skylar Fisher, Union

Shyanne Lundy, DuBois Central Catholic

Second team

Kylee Beers, Clarion Area

Athena Matenkoski, Marian Catholic

Second base

First team

Noel Anthony, Clarion Area

Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley

Second team

Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area

Keri Wesneski, Canton Area

Third base

First team

Samantha Heenan, Nativity BVM

Molly Ward, Canton Area

Second team

Jaeden Patson, Sullivan County

Lexi Snyder, Tri Valley

Shortstop

First team

Gianna Poletti, Tri Valley

Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail

Emma Ward, Canton Area

Second team

Kendall Dunn, Clarion-Limestone

Katie Lampe, West Greene

Mackenzie Parks, AC Valley

Outfield

First team

Chelsea Busatto, DuBois Central Catholic

Jordan Pandy, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg

Jersey Wise, West Greene

Second team

Grace Header, Tri Valley

Olivia Kiger, West Greene

Lilley Vereshack, Glendale

Utility

First team

Delanie Davidson, Conemaugh Valley

Helena Polinsky, Nativity BVM

Second team

Kyla Campbell, Glendale

Emma Poorman, Bucktail

Class 2A

Pitchers

First team

Mia Edwards, Shenango

Maddie Griffin, Ligonier Valley

Kya Matter, Line Mountain

Abby Tingley, Union City

Second team

Autumn Boyd, Laurel

Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville

Hailey Jayne, Wyalusing Valley

Catchers

First team

Jensyn Hartman, Frazier

Andee Perseponko, Bristol

Second team

Alex Bogle, Williams Valley

Faith Jones, Wilmington

First base

First team

Natalie Bowser, Keystone

Rylee Evans, Frazier

Second team

Halyn Cawthorne, Reynolds

Frankilyn Duddy, Laurel

Tori Rabuck, Williams Valley

Second base

First team

Jessica Fusco, Bristol

Sydney Gilbert, Union City

Second team

Charity Kasson, Elk Lake

Harleigh Reed, Claysburg-Kimmel

Third base

First team

Hailee Brown, Mt. Carmel/Lourdes

Jenna Newhart, Elk Lake

Second team

Grace Kissick, Laurel

Carlee Leidy, Southern Huntingdon

Shortstop

First team

Taylor McClain, Bristol

Isabella Wingard, Chestnut Ridge

Carly Wywoda, Holy Cross

Second team

Casey Fry, Muncy

Sheyenne King, Lancaster Mennonite

Eliza Reynolds, Union City

Outfield

First team

Madeline Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite

Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross

Abby Pentz, Curwensville

Second team

Nicolette Johnson, Muncy

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock

Rory Oden, Muncy

Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels

Designated player

First team

Addison Deal, Laurel

Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville

Second team

Tyra Williams, Troy Area

Utility

First team

Emma Criswell, Williams Valley

Nolah Moyer, Muncy

Second team

Makayla Adams, Mt. Carmel/Lourdes

Lainie Shoop, Williams Valley

Class 3A

Pitchers

First team

Mea Constantino, Central Columbia

Maranda Runco, Mid Valley

Jenna Santuk, Holy Redeemer

Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant

Second team

Olivia Ammon, Pequea Valley

Elizabeth Gaisior, Juniata

Paige Jones, Cambria Heights

Catchers

First team

Megan Green, Palmerton

Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Second team

Rylee Gray, Avonworth

Ari Westrick, Cambria Heights

First base

First team

Joslin Stitzer, North Schuylkill

Second team

Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg Area

Second base

First team

Ella Pearson, Tyrone Area

Second team

Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.

Karli Storm, Cambria Heights

Third base

First team

Haylie Brunson, Mt. Pleasant

Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area

Second team

Meghan Fissore, Avonworth

Cassie Gee, Loyalsock Twp.

Shortstop

First team

Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock Twp.

Madison Pikula, South Allegheny

Second team

Emily Baumgardt, Palmerton

Lindsey Haser, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Chloe McManus, Fairview

Lindsay Mowry, Bedford

Outfield

First team

Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant

Rylee Klinger, Bloomsburg Area

Megan Serfass, Palmerton

Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)

Second team

Jocelyn Cruz, Loyalsock Twp.

Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area

Jess Matheny, Southmoreland

Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia

Designated player

First team

Emily Conte, Dunmore

Second team

Lexi Griak, Cambria Heights

Utility

First team

Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove

Second team

Dani Ficeti, Jamestown

Hannah Winter, Loyalsock Twp.

Class 4A

Pitchers

First team

Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area

Kailey Larcinese, Elizabeth Forward

Payton List, Beaver Area

Morgan Wagner, Danville Area

Second team

Haley Gravish, Hamburg Area

Emma Hipps, Clearfield

Kendall Toung, Saint Marys Area

Catchers

First team

Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area

Harley Sullivan, Athens Area

Second team

Lindsey Cashner, Danville Area

Kaylyn Odelli, Yough

First base

First team

Jennifer Barbera, Saucon Valley

Lauren Ressler, Clearfield

Second team

Molly Mitman, Northwestern Lehigh

Gabrielle Wood, Tunkhannock Area

Second base

First team

Olivia Eckels, Saint Marys Area

McKenzie Waltman, Berwick

Second team

Mackenzie Boyd, Beaver Area

Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area

Third base

First team

Summer Bohr, Northern Lebanon

Rylyn Fant, West York

Second team

Ali Beddall, Selinsgrove

Anna Laughlin, Blue Mountain

Shortstop

First team

Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh

Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area

Lauren Yuhas, West Mifflin

Second team

Cara Bohner, Danville Area

Macy Littler, Central Valley

Bryn Russian, Blue Mountain Area

Outfield

First team

Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon

Dorian Ilyes, West York

Jaden Spigner, Bethlehem Catholic

Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh

Second team

Nicole Howell, Tunkhannock Area

Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area

Jacelyn Williams, Wyoming Area

Kylie Zentz, Northwestern Lehigh

Designated player

First team

Kara Hanslovan, Saint Marys Area

Utility

First team

Jaclyn Barbera, Saucon Valley

Class 5A

Pitchers

First team

Cierra Bender, Shippensburg

Jess Gomez, West Chester East

Keiva Middleton, Lampeter Strasburg

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Second team

Mia Butka, West Scranton

Ava Leach, Abington Heights

Sophia Roncone, North HIlls

Catchers

First team

Samantha Krahling, Palmyra

Bella Mackison, Donegal

Second team

Bella Henzler, Hampton

Jess Lindsay, Shippensburg

First base

First team

Cate Gordon, Shaler

Madison Nguyen, Franklin Regional

Second team

Cam Byler, Lampeter Starsburg

Gianna Russo, West Scranton

Second base

First team

Sydni King, Garden Spot

Third base

First team

Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong

Holly Walter, Southern Lehigh

Second team

Olivia Dougher, West Scranton

Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe

Shortstop

First team

Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh

Chloe Blantz, Lampeter Strasburg

Tori Para, Pittston Area

Second team

Rylea Hlatky, Albert Gallatin

Allie King, Garden Spot

Emma Paul, Armstrong

Outfield

First team

Amanda Gomez, West Chester East

Bryn Styles, Abington Heights

Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area

Bailey White, Abington Heights

Second team

Jenna Clontz, Armstrong

Rylee Hobel, Southern Lehigh

Allison Lininger, Central Mountain

Kassidy Wittig, North Hills

Designated player

First team

Marie Kitchington, Chartiers Valley

Second team

Rachel McDonald, Abington Heights

Utility

First team

Kristin Geesey, Elizabethtown Area

Cam Murphy, Shaler Area

Second team

Arianna Sciubba, Brashear

Class 6A

Pitchers

First team

Delaney Nagy, Bethel Park

Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury

Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford

Mady Volpe, North Penn

Second team

Katelyn Minney, Warwick

Callie Sowers, Hempfield Area

Katie Zaun, Parkland

Catchers

First team

Emma Hoffner, Hempfield Area

Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park

Second team

Tori Hook, Penn Manor

Samantha Paetow, Chambersburg

First base

First team

Jenna Gorecki, Mt. Lebanon

Brie Wilmot, North Penn

Second team

Isabelle Griswold, Williamsport

Gianna Sciullo, Bethel Park

Second base

First team

Emily Riggs, Penn Manor

Olivia Ulam, Canon McMillan

Second team

Morgan Lester, Spring-Ford

Erin Pattillo, Chambersburg

Third base

First team

Elizabeth Kubancek, Mt. Lebanon

Shortstop

First team

Reagan Milliken, Bethel Park

Brianna Peck, Spring-Ford

Hannah Runk, Chambersburg

Second team

Aubri Blair, Williamsport

Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury

Sophia Rineer, Penn Manor

Outfield

First team

Alyssa Brechbill, Chambersburg

Julia Shearer, North Penn

Lexi Wescott, Spring-Ford

Second team

Lauren Caye, Bethel Park

Myla Kelley, Williamsport

Noelle Reid, Spring-Ford

Designated player

First team

Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon

Second team

Ashton Crump, Dallastown Area

