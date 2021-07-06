Beaver’s Payton List, Bethel Park’s Reagan Milliken win state player of year honors
Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 1:00 PM
One did it with her arm, the other with a heavy bat.
A pair of WPIAL standouts led their teams to championships this season and both were lauded for their efforts Tuesday as they were declared two of the state’s best.
Beaver junior pitcher Payton List was named the Class 4A player of the year, while Bethel Park senior shortstop Reagan Milliken picked up the same honor in Class 6A by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.
A Virginia Tech commit, List led Beaver to WPIAL and PIAA titles. The Bobcats finished with a 21-0 record. The TribLive HSSN Player of the Year was 16-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched.
Milliken, an Ohio State recruit, hit .660 with 11 home runs, 28 runs and 37 RBIs as Bethel Park won its first WPIAL championship.
A number of other WPIAL players made the all-state teams in each classification.
Mady Volpe, a pitcher from North Penn, was tabbed the overall player of the year.
Other class-by-class top players included pitcher Faith Persing of Montgomery (Class A), pitcher Kya Matter of Line Mountain (2A), pitcher Maranda Runco of Mid Valley (3A), and pitcher Lexi Rogers of Bellefonte.
Top players and all-state teams were selected by the state committee after nearly 400 nominations from coaches and media from across the state.
The full Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Teams:
Class A
Pitchers
First Team
Mckenzie Baer, Shade
Tara Knopsnyder, Meyesdale
Kiley Meek, West Greene
Faith Persing, Montgomery
Second team
Emma Henry, Greensburg Central Catholic
Emma Mauer, Tri Valley
Sydney Schley, Tri Valley
Catchers
First team
Brianna Hunt, Berlin Brothers Valley
London Whipkey, West Greene
Second team
Jordan Best, Clarion Area
Alix Tipton, Meyersdale
First base
First team
Skylar Fisher, Union
Shyanne Lundy, DuBois Central Catholic
Second team
Kylee Beers, Clarion Area
Athena Matenkoski, Marian Catholic
Second base
First team
Noel Anthony, Clarion Area
Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley
Second team
Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area
Keri Wesneski, Canton Area
Third base
First team
Samantha Heenan, Nativity BVM
Molly Ward, Canton Area
Second team
Jaeden Patson, Sullivan County
Lexi Snyder, Tri Valley
Shortstop
First team
Gianna Poletti, Tri Valley
Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail
Emma Ward, Canton Area
Second team
Kendall Dunn, Clarion-Limestone
Katie Lampe, West Greene
Mackenzie Parks, AC Valley
Outfield
First team
Chelsea Busatto, DuBois Central Catholic
Jordan Pandy, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg
Jersey Wise, West Greene
Second team
Grace Header, Tri Valley
Olivia Kiger, West Greene
Lilley Vereshack, Glendale
Utility
First team
Delanie Davidson, Conemaugh Valley
Helena Polinsky, Nativity BVM
Second team
Kyla Campbell, Glendale
Emma Poorman, Bucktail
Class 2A
Pitchers
First team
Mia Edwards, Shenango
Maddie Griffin, Ligonier Valley
Kya Matter, Line Mountain
Abby Tingley, Union City
Second team
Autumn Boyd, Laurel
Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville
Hailey Jayne, Wyalusing Valley
Catchers
First team
Jensyn Hartman, Frazier
Andee Perseponko, Bristol
Second team
Alex Bogle, Williams Valley
Faith Jones, Wilmington
First base
First team
Natalie Bowser, Keystone
Rylee Evans, Frazier
Second team
Halyn Cawthorne, Reynolds
Frankilyn Duddy, Laurel
Tori Rabuck, Williams Valley
Second base
First team
Jessica Fusco, Bristol
Sydney Gilbert, Union City
Second team
Charity Kasson, Elk Lake
Harleigh Reed, Claysburg-Kimmel
Third base
First team
Hailee Brown, Mt. Carmel/Lourdes
Jenna Newhart, Elk Lake
Second team
Grace Kissick, Laurel
Carlee Leidy, Southern Huntingdon
Shortstop
First team
Taylor McClain, Bristol
Isabella Wingard, Chestnut Ridge
Carly Wywoda, Holy Cross
Second team
Casey Fry, Muncy
Sheyenne King, Lancaster Mennonite
Eliza Reynolds, Union City
Outfield
First team
Madeline Gerz, Lancaster Mennonite
Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross
Abby Pentz, Curwensville
Second team
Nicolette Johnson, Muncy
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock
Rory Oden, Muncy
Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
Designated player
First team
Addison Deal, Laurel
Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville
Second team
Tyra Williams, Troy Area
Utility
First team
Emma Criswell, Williams Valley
Nolah Moyer, Muncy
Second team
Makayla Adams, Mt. Carmel/Lourdes
Lainie Shoop, Williams Valley
Class 3A
Pitchers
First team
Mea Constantino, Central Columbia
Maranda Runco, Mid Valley
Jenna Santuk, Holy Redeemer
Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant
Second team
Olivia Ammon, Pequea Valley
Elizabeth Gaisior, Juniata
Paige Jones, Cambria Heights
Catchers
First team
Megan Green, Palmerton
Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)
Second team
Rylee Gray, Avonworth
Ari Westrick, Cambria Heights
First base
First team
Joslin Stitzer, North Schuylkill
Second team
Brynn Wagner, Lewisburg Area
Second base
First team
Ella Pearson, Tyrone Area
Second team
Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.
Karli Storm, Cambria Heights
Third base
First team
Haylie Brunson, Mt. Pleasant
Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area
Second team
Meghan Fissore, Avonworth
Cassie Gee, Loyalsock Twp.
Shortstop
First team
Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock Twp.
Madison Pikula, South Allegheny
Second team
Emily Baumgardt, Palmerton
Lindsey Haser, Trinity (Camp Hill)
Chloe McManus, Fairview
Lindsay Mowry, Bedford
Outfield
First team
Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant
Rylee Klinger, Bloomsburg Area
Megan Serfass, Palmerton
Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)
Second team
Jocelyn Cruz, Loyalsock Twp.
Mara Hockenberry, Bald Eagle Area
Jess Matheny, Southmoreland
Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia
Designated player
First team
Emily Conte, Dunmore
Second team
Lexi Griak, Cambria Heights
Utility
First team
Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove
Second team
Dani Ficeti, Jamestown
Hannah Winter, Loyalsock Twp.
Class 4A
Pitchers
First team
Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area
Kailey Larcinese, Elizabeth Forward
Payton List, Beaver Area
Morgan Wagner, Danville Area
Second team
Haley Gravish, Hamburg Area
Emma Hipps, Clearfield
Kendall Toung, Saint Marys Area
Catchers
First team
Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area
Harley Sullivan, Athens Area
Second team
Lindsey Cashner, Danville Area
Kaylyn Odelli, Yough
First base
First team
Jennifer Barbera, Saucon Valley
Lauren Ressler, Clearfield
Second team
Molly Mitman, Northwestern Lehigh
Gabrielle Wood, Tunkhannock Area
Second base
First team
Olivia Eckels, Saint Marys Area
McKenzie Waltman, Berwick
Second team
Mackenzie Boyd, Beaver Area
Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area
Third base
First team
Summer Bohr, Northern Lebanon
Rylyn Fant, West York
Second team
Ali Beddall, Selinsgrove
Anna Laughlin, Blue Mountain
Shortstop
First team
Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh
Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area
Lauren Yuhas, West Mifflin
Second team
Cara Bohner, Danville Area
Macy Littler, Central Valley
Bryn Russian, Blue Mountain Area
Outfield
First team
Autumn Bohr, Northern Lebanon
Dorian Ilyes, West York
Jaden Spigner, Bethlehem Catholic
Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh
Second team
Nicole Howell, Tunkhannock Area
Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area
Jacelyn Williams, Wyoming Area
Kylie Zentz, Northwestern Lehigh
Designated player
First team
Kara Hanslovan, Saint Marys Area
Utility
First team
Jaclyn Barbera, Saucon Valley
Class 5A
Pitchers
First team
Cierra Bender, Shippensburg
Jess Gomez, West Chester East
Keiva Middleton, Lampeter Strasburg
Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte
Second team
Mia Butka, West Scranton
Ava Leach, Abington Heights
Sophia Roncone, North HIlls
Catchers
First team
Samantha Krahling, Palmyra
Bella Mackison, Donegal
Second team
Bella Henzler, Hampton
Jess Lindsay, Shippensburg
First base
First team
Cate Gordon, Shaler
Madison Nguyen, Franklin Regional
Second team
Cam Byler, Lampeter Starsburg
Gianna Russo, West Scranton
Second base
First team
Sydni King, Garden Spot
Third base
First team
Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong
Holly Walter, Southern Lehigh
Second team
Olivia Dougher, West Scranton
Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe
Shortstop
First team
Morgan Benner, Southern Lehigh
Chloe Blantz, Lampeter Strasburg
Tori Para, Pittston Area
Second team
Rylea Hlatky, Albert Gallatin
Allie King, Garden Spot
Emma Paul, Armstrong
Outfield
First team
Amanda Gomez, West Chester East
Bryn Styles, Abington Heights
Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area
Bailey White, Abington Heights
Second team
Jenna Clontz, Armstrong
Rylee Hobel, Southern Lehigh
Allison Lininger, Central Mountain
Kassidy Wittig, North Hills
Designated player
First team
Marie Kitchington, Chartiers Valley
Second team
Rachel McDonald, Abington Heights
Utility
First team
Kristin Geesey, Elizabethtown Area
Cam Murphy, Shaler Area
Second team
Arianna Sciubba, Brashear
Class 6A
Pitchers
First team
Delaney Nagy, Bethel Park
Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury
Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford
Mady Volpe, North Penn
Second team
Katelyn Minney, Warwick
Callie Sowers, Hempfield Area
Katie Zaun, Parkland
Catchers
First team
Emma Hoffner, Hempfield Area
Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park
Second team
Tori Hook, Penn Manor
Samantha Paetow, Chambersburg
First base
First team
Jenna Gorecki, Mt. Lebanon
Brie Wilmot, North Penn
Second team
Isabelle Griswold, Williamsport
Gianna Sciullo, Bethel Park
Second base
First team
Emily Riggs, Penn Manor
Olivia Ulam, Canon McMillan
Second team
Morgan Lester, Spring-Ford
Erin Pattillo, Chambersburg
Third base
First team
Elizabeth Kubancek, Mt. Lebanon
Shortstop
First team
Reagan Milliken, Bethel Park
Brianna Peck, Spring-Ford
Hannah Runk, Chambersburg
Second team
Aubri Blair, Williamsport
Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury
Sophia Rineer, Penn Manor
Outfield
First team
Alyssa Brechbill, Chambersburg
Julia Shearer, North Penn
Lexi Wescott, Spring-Ford
Second team
Lauren Caye, Bethel Park
Myla Kelley, Williamsport
Noelle Reid, Spring-Ford
Designated player
First team
Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon
Second team
Ashton Crump, Dallastown Area
