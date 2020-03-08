Behind DeGregorio’s big 1st half, North Catholic boys rout Westmont Hilltop

Saturday, March 7, 2020 | 9:23 PM

After bowing out in the opening round of the past two PIAA playoffs, North Catholic’s boys weren’t taking any chances Saturday.

The WPIAL Class 3A champion Trojans led wire-to wire, rolling to a 74-55 victory over Westmont Hilltop at Kiski Area High School.

Senior guard Isaac DeGregorio had a spectacular first half, scoring 26 points — including seven 3-pointers — as North Catholic built a 44-28 lead by halftime.

The Trojans (25-2) will play Aliquippa in the second round Wednesday at a site and time to be determined. The Quips defeated Sharon, 79-72, on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (19-8) tried to keep up with North Catholic’s breakneck pace. Westmont Hilltop trailed 16-11 with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the opening quarter. But the Trojans scored the final seven points of the quarter, including DeGregorio’s 3-pointer than barely beat the buzzer.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, with DeGregorio firing in his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter with 1:40 to go, giving North Catholic a 44-24 lead.

North Catholic didn’t commit a turnover until the 5:54 mark of the second quarter.

And DeGregorio’s shots weren’t exactly from behind the 3-point line, several were far-flung.

“He shot the ball well,” coach Dave DeGregorio said of his son. “They started out in a 2-3 zone, and I thought we got some pretty good looks from the extended area.”

The 26 points were, for a while, on pace to approach the PIAA record of 57 points in a game set by Greg Manning of Steelton-Highspire on March 19, 1977. According to available information, Manning’s 57 came in a quarterfinal win against Nanticoke.

DeGregorio finished with 33.

“You look at them on tape, and they are what we thought they were,” said Hilltoppers coach Dave Roman Jr. “When you see them in person, it’s at a different speed. It took us a while to adjust to that, the way they ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run.”

Two free throws by Ashton Fortson with 3:47 left in the third quarter sliced the North Catholic lead to 49-39, but the Trojans got a three-point play from Ryan Feczko and a 3-pointer from Hans Rottmann in the next 23 seconds to quell any thought of a Hilltoppers comeback.

“I think our defensive pressure was good. They never felt comfortable,” Dave DeGregorio said. “It was a fast-paced game, which is what we’re trying for.”

The Trojans coach also complimented the play of Jackson Paschall, who scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Much of the final portion of the game was taking time off the clock with the help of North Catholic’s deep bench.

Fortson, the only senior starter for Westmont, scored 20 in his finale and pulled down seven rebounds.

Said Roman Jr. of Fortson: “He’s our leader, both vocally and by example. From where he’s come as a seventh-grader to now, maturity-wise, on and off the court, I’m so proud of him. He’s earned the success that he has.”

Fortson is being recruited by several colleges, including Lancaster Bible College.

Tanner Civis also contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

