Belle Vernon beats Greensburg Salem girls in Class 4A 1st round

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 10:04 PM

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Belle Vernon girls basketball team is moving on in the WPIAL playoffs.

Presleigh Colditz hit the first playoff 3-pointer since 2021 to start the fourth quarter, and Kenzi Seliga added another three minutes later to help push the Leopards (15-8) to a 33-27 win over No. 9 Greensburg Salem and into the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals for a date Friday at No. 1 seed Blackhawk.

“It was low scoring, but we came out on top,” BVA coach Kaitlyn Slagus said minutes after a water-bottle shower in the locker room. “It feels great to get this win. The first time in five years, it’s exciting. I’m really happy for the girls, they’ve been through a lot of tough playoff games. It’s nice to get this one at home.”

It was a low-scoring affair indeed as the Golden Lions (14-9) led 5-3 after one quarter before the Leopards rebounded and took a 13-9 lead at the half after the Belle Vernon defense forced eight second-quarter turnovers.

“They really packed in the zone on us and used their size well,” Slagus said. “But I thought Farrah (Reader) did a great job inside, and she was able to get to the free-throw line.”

Reader led all scorers with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half. She scored six of 10 BVA points in the second.

“I don’t think their press affected us at all. We were prepared for it, but we had too many turnovers and we forced some things,” Greensburg Salem coach Rick Klimchock said. “Reader did a good job for them, but she was able to get to the line. I think otherwise we did a good job in the zone.”

The Leopards were able to up the pressure and aggressiveness a little bit.

“I just think the girls noticed that they were able to get away with a little bit more. You see it in the playoffs all the time,” Slagus said. “I think they realized they could be a little more aggressive in the press, and we were able to come away with some more steals.”

After trailing at the half, the Golden Lions were able to get Kaitlyn Mankins more involved offensively as the junior poured in eight of her team-high 11 points in the third.

“We really wanted to get her and (Ashlyn) Price high and low,” Klimchock said. “You know, every game she gets beat up a lot down low. She just takes it and is able to battle through it.”

Mankins hit a 15-footer to give the Golden Lions a 20-17 lead with 1 minute, 6 seconds to go, but Tessa Rodriguez was able to answer to make it 20-19 at the end of three.

“Tessa did a great job finding the seams and getting some penetration,” Slagus said. “It enabled us to get to the basket a few times, or we were able to get to the foul line.”

Colditz hit the big triple to start off a 7-1 run over the first seven minutes of the fourth, allowing Belle Vernon to build the lead up to 29-21.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” Klimchock said. “We allowed 13 points after a half, and 19 points after three quarters, but then allowed 14 in the fourth. And I think that was because we were forced to foul.

“I’m really disappointed we lost. I feel bad for our two seniors. They’re hurting a little bit right now. We know they are a good team, but I really liked the matchup. We just didn’t make the shots.”

The Leopards hit 6 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

“We didn’t get our shots to fall, but the girls stuck with it, and I thought we did a great job on (Mankins). Farrah played great on her, and I thought Kenzi did a great job on the help side,” Slagus said. “These girls, they deserved this win. It wasn’t pretty by any means, but we’re moving on.”

