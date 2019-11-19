Belle Vernon boys looking for momentum to carry over

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 8:11 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon's Thomas Hepple leaps for a shot during a five-on-five practice game at boys' varsity basketball practice on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Belle Vernon Area High School.

The beginning of Joe Salvino’s tenure as the Belle Vernon boys basketball coach was not ideal.

The team started last season winning only two of its first 12 games, including one victory in six Section 3-4A games.

But with seven games remaining, the Leopards managed to win five contests to finish 4-6 in section play and secure a WPIAL playoff spot.

Salvino, former Monessen boys basketball coach for 34 seasons with multiple WPIAL and PIAA titles, is anticipating his squad’s breakthrough to bleed over into this season.

“At the start of last season, it took a while for the players to play offense and defense the way I like to do it,” Salvino said. “Once they started to play that way, making the playoffs was definitely a plus. If we put it together this year, I think we can do well.”

The 36th-year coach likes to use a motion offense, using what he calls the “Leopard break” to get the ball up the court quickly.

“This year, we have to start playing better within the system from the very beginning,” he said. “Last year was hard because we were trying to cram everything into a short window of time. Toward the end of last season, things started to work out really well.”

Salvino admitted that it was not only an adjustment from his players that was necessary, but also for himself.

“I went from a Class A school to a Quad A school. There are so many things that go on at Belle Vernon,” he said. “I just coach (at Belle Vernon). At Monessen, I took care of a lot (of off-court aspects), but here I just coach.”

The Leopards return a complement of players from last year’s roster, which had only two seniors.

Senior guards Cam Nusser, Hunter Ruokonen and Larry Callaway, among others, will be joined by senior forwards Mitch Pohlot and Andrew Pacak.

Salvino also has additions including Monessen transfer Devin Whitlock, who was on a Greyhound team that won a section title and was a PIAA semifinalist, as well as senior Jared Hartman, who missed all of last season with torn knee ligaments suffered in the previous football season.

The key to a better result his second season, according to Salvino, is playing better defensively.

He likes a straightforward man-to-man defense using traps and and creating havoc for the opposing offense.

“We have to be more aggressive, create turnovers and do some of those things that help you getter deeper into the playoffs,” he said. “The kids have adapted better to my system, so the transition into the season will be a lot better once we start practicing.”

The Leopards start their season in the Hempfield tip-off tournament with a Dec. 6 game against Jeannette at 5:30 p.m. and a Dec. 7 contest against Penn-Trafford at 2 p.m.

