Belle Vernon girls basketball coach Ronnie Drennen steps down after 2 successful seasons

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 7:31 PM

Tribune-Review file Coach Ronnie Drennan offers direction to Grace Henderson (22) during a 2018 practice.

After winning 30 games during the past two seasons, Ronnie Drennen resigned as girls basketball coach at Belle Vernon.

Drennen, a physical education teacher at the high school, took over in 2018 after Lisa Fairman resigned and became coach at Thomas Jefferson.

In his first varsity head coaching job, Drennen guided the Leopards to a 30-16 overall record with a 19-9 section mark in his two seasons, including wins over eventual section champion Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland in his first season and wins in seven of the team’s last eight games this past winter.

The Leopards advanced to the WPIAL playoffs in both seasons, losing in the first round to Keystone Oaks and Freeport.

“First, I have to thank (athletic director) Matt Humbert, Dr. (Michele) Dowell, the school board and administrators for giving me the opportunity to take over the girls program for the past two years,” Drennen said. “I will never forget the place that gave me my first job as a head coach. For that, I am forever grateful.”

Drennen said taking the job was definitely a learning experience.

“Over the past two seasons, I learned a lot about myself, and I know it has made me better, stronger and a wiser individual,” Drennen said. “Belle Vernon has been great to me, but I just felt it was time to move on as there are great opportunities out there.

“I have built a great relationship with Matt Humbert, who has been incredible to work for. I can’t thank him enough for all he has done for me and the program. I wish nothing but the best for the girls. I want to see them succeed. I do think it will benefit the girls to hear a different voice and fresh face.”

Humbert said the search for Drennen’s replacement will begin immediately.

“It’s tough to lose a coach that’s a part of our district, but I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Humbert said. “Ronnie is a very competitive and driven coach with a great skill set who puts a ton of sweat equity into a program.”

Drennen said he looks forward to another coaching opportunity and will wait for the right fit, even if it doesn’t come as soon as this season. He will continue to train players with his Peak Elite Skills Training and as the WPA Bruins AAU program’s director of skills and development.

“I definitely want to be a head coach somewhere, but if it doesn’t happen this year, I would love to stay in the game as an assistant and learn more about the game from another coach,” Drennen said. “I also want to continue building my training business, which has been growing, and I want to help these student-athletes reach their dreams of playing at the next level.”

