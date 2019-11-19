Belle Vernon girls have skill, drive to compete for section title

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 9:13 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Rachel Wobrak drives past Keystone Oaks’ Erin Feeney (left) and Isabela Bogdan during a WPIAL playoff game last season.

Coach Ronnie Drennan learned a lot in his first season at the helm of the Belle Vernon girls basketball team.

The Leopards led a season of streaks in 2018-19. The team lost three straight games twice, including to start the season, but also went on seven- and five-game winning streaks.

The highs and lows of the season resulted in a 14-9 record, 10-4 in Section 3-4A play, which earned them a playoff spot in a tough section that included PIAA playoff contestants.

Drennan was most impressed with his players’ dedication to the game.

“I’ve learned a lot about the buy-in process and how hard the girls work, how committed they are and the great attitudes they all have,” the second-year coach said. “I think that’s going to carry over to this year. We are going to emphasize our skill this season, and I think that is going to carry us this year as well.”

Drennan took over the program after Kyle DeGregorio left to coach the Baldwin girls team before last season. Drennan was on DeGregorio’s staff as an assistant for five seasons.

“We have some high expectations this year. I’ve got a young group of girls that’s coming through the system,” Drennan said. “We can compete for a section title this year. That’s our main goal.”

Belle Vernon returns three starters — seniors Vienna Bertram and Rachel Wobrak along with junior Taylor Rodriguez. Drennan expects Rodridguez and Wobrak to set the tone for their teammates.

“I think Rachel is going to have a good year, being a senior, someone who can shoot the ball and has an inside game,” he said. “Ultimately, I think Rachel and Taylor will carry the team.”

Sophomores Kaci Bitonti and Tara Callaway are expected to make an impact.

Drennan said Callaway is one of the most athletic players on the team.

“Tara is a great defender and Kaci has put a lot of time into getting better and really improved from her freshmen year,” he said.

Freshmen Farrah Reader, Jenna Dawson, Viva Kreis and Presleigh Colditz are not to be taken lightly either. Drennan said he believes all four have improved noticeably in a short period of time.

“I’ve got some freshmen that are really challenging. Kreis is a special kid, Dawson is really good at basketball, and Reader is tough, physical and committed,” he said, adding that Colditz is a “very dedicated and hard-working individual who has improved her game over the past several months.”

Drennan said he believes the team needs to focus on its strengths to win and achieve its goals, and that includes being fast and aggressive on both ends of the court.

He is excited for his players to utilize their skill.

“We are not the tallest team, but I have some young, tough kids willing to get their hands dirty,” he said. “Offensively, we still will run our dribble drives because we have a lot of young, skilled girls who can all handle the ball really well.

“I’m looking for our girls to play fast, cause chaos and for everyone to do their job, speeding up the other team’s play.”

