Belle Vernon holds off Montour to win WPIAL Class 4A softball title in wild finish

By:

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 | 4:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon celebrates beating Montour in the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Gracie Sokol tags out Montour’s Jana Hess to end the game in the bottom of the eighth inning during the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh scores behind Montour’s Danielle Terpack during the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Lauren VanDivner drives in the winning run in the eighth inning against Montour during the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Montour starting pitcher throws Kaitlin Molitoris against Belle Vernon during the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Montour’s Shania Cope tags out Belle Vernon’s Talia Ross in the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Alexa Daniels, Maren Metikosh and Olivia Kolowitz celebrate with the trophy beating Montour in the WPIAL softball Class 4A championship May 31, 2023, Lilley Field at Cal U. Previous Next

It might have been the wildest finish to a WPIAL softball championship game in years.

No. 4 Belle Vernon won its fifth WPIAL title by holding off No. 2 Montour, 8-7, in the Class 4A championship game that featured some shaky baserunning and a chaotic finish Wednesday at PennWest University at California’s Lilley Field.

With runners on second and third with two outs and Belle Vernon holding an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Kaitlyn Molitoris singled to left field, scoring Avrie Polo from third.

When the throw home got away from catcher Mia Zubovic, Montour junior Jana Hess tried to score. She was tagged out by Belle Vernon first baseman Gracie Sokol, who was covering home plate while the catcher chased down the errant throw.

“We came up one step short,” Montour coach Ken Kutchman said. “It was a great game. I wish it would have gone our way. We knew what we were getting into with Belle Vernon.”

Belle Vernon (18-4) won titles in 2018 and 2017 in 4A and 2015 and 2007 in Class 3A. Montour, which also was looking for its fifth championship, won in 3A in 2012, 2010, 1987 and 1979.

Both teams advanced to states and will play Monday.

Belle Vernon took an 8-5 lead in the top of the eighth inning when Alexa Daniels tripled home Katie Sokol, who walked. Daniels scored on a sacrifice fly by Gracie Sokol. The final run scored on Lauren VanDivner’s fourth hit of the game. VanDivner had three RBIs.

“I was just looking to get on base,” Daniels said. “I knew I had the players behind me and ended up getting a triple. I’m at a loss for words. I’m so proud of this team.”

Montour (15-4) didn’t go quietly. They took advantage on an error, walk, hit by pitch and a single to score two runs before the dramatic finish.

“Even though we were up three runs, these games are never over,” Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez said. “You just hope you get a couple breaks. The play Gracie made is something we practice every day.”

Both teams were plagued by errors and baserunning mistakes.

Belle Vernon grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by VanDivner. Montour tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the inning on a two-run double by Shania Cope and then took a 4-2 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Mia Arndt.

Montour chased starting pitcher Olivia Kolowitz, a senior, in the second inning. Belle Vernon junior Talia Ross, a left-hander, came in and settled things down for her team. She struck out 10 and limited Montour to one unearned run over the next six innings.

“At the end, I was nervous,” Ross said. “We held together. I did what I had to do.

“This team has been through a lot this season, especially Mr. Rod. We’re happy we got this win for him.”

Rodriguez’s wife, Linda, died March 28. She was 77.

Ross worked out of a few jams. Montour stranded 11 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Cope had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs.

“Talia is a different pitcher,” Rodriguez said. “She moves the ball around. Olivia struggled hitting her spots.”

Belle Vernon tied the score 4-4 on a two-run single by Ava Zubovic in the third inning. Ava Zubovic had three hits off Molitoris, who struck out six and allowed 12 hits.

Montour reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning, scoring an unearned run on a hit by Giacinta Labrie.

The Leopards tied the score 5-5 in the fifth inning but blew a chance at a big inning by running into outs on a bizarre inning-ending double play.

Belle Vernon tied the score on Ava Zubovic’s hit (her third RBI of the game). With runners on second and third with one out, Ross bunted for a hit, but two Leopards ended up getting caught off base and retired.

“The girls said this was for my wife, but they also did it for coach (John) Christner, who got stuck in Florida and couldn’t get back,” Rodriguez said.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Montour