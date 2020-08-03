Belle Vernon soccer teams cancel Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic

By:

Monday, August 3, 2020 | 8:13 PM

Belle Vernon’s Jillian Butchki competes during the Paul Sasko tournament Sept. 1, 2018, at Belle Vernon.

With the start of the WPIAL season pushed to Sept. 14, Belle Vernon was left scrambling to find a time and date for one of its marquee events, the Paul Sasko Kickoff Classic.

After exhausting all possibilities of working the boys-girls soccer tournament into the revised schedule, officials were left but no choice than to cancel the event, which had been set for Sept. 5-6.

“This decision was made with great regret,” Belle Vernon boys coach Rob Miele said. “Unfortunately, with the calendar changes and the condensed number of games allowed (16), we just were unable to make it work for all teams. I look forward to next year’s event as we continue to grow and improve this event each and every year.”

The Sasko had been changed to a varsity-only tournament on the golden turf at James Weir Stadium.

Originally, the field of teams included the Belle Vernon, Monessen, Allderdice, Brashear and Gateway boys, and the Belle Vernon, Hempfield, Ringgold and Baldwin girls teams.

Next year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 4-5.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon