Belle Vernon trio, coach Matt Humbert awarded Class 3A all-state honors
Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 2:00 PM
Still riding high after winning the program’s first PIAA championship earlier this month, members of the Belle Vernon football team again have reason to celebrate.
Three Leopards were recognized Thursday with selection to the Pa. Football Writers Class 3A all-state team, and head coach Matt Humbert was named the state’s coach of the year for the classification.
Belle Vernon junior running back Quinton Martin, senior defensive lineman Steve Macheska and junior defensive back Adam LaCarte were all selected to the Class 3A team.
Martin, the Trib HSSN Player of the Year, ran for 1,279 yards and had 424 receiving yards, accounting for 31 of his team’s 70 touchdowns, including the lone score in Belle Vernon’s 9-8 win over Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA championship game.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior running back and defensive back holds more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and South Carolina, among others. One of his best games came in the WPIAL finals when he scored on a 45-yard run, a 32-yard pass and a 51-yard punt return in a 24-7 win over Avonworth.
LaCarte had a team-high 75 tackles and four interceptions from his spot in the secondary. He had an interception in the PIAA championship game.
Macheska was a Bill Fralic Memorial Award finalist after he posted six sacks, including two in the PIAA final. He added 68 tackles, six for loss, and recovered two fumbles.
After finishing as the WPIAL runner-up the past two seasons, Humbert got the Leopards over the hump this fall for the program’s second WPIAL title and first since 1995. He is 79-19 in nine seasons at Belle Vernon.
Avonworth senior tight end Peyton Faulkner and Elizabeth Forward junior defensive lineman Charlie Meehlieb also were named to the Class 3A all-state team.
Central senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine was named the Class 3A player of the year for the second straight season after he threw for 3,996 yards and 51 touchdowns. He has passed for 10,196 yards and 146 TDs in his career.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175, senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180, junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190, junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185, junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185, senior
Running back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215, senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190, junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205, junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165, junior
Wide receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180, senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170, senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180, junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170, senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190, junior
Tight end
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230, senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225, senior
Offensive line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290, senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290, senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285, senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305, senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270, senior
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265, senior
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170, senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200, senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260, junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200, senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240, senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215, senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225, junior
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190, senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210, junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190, junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225, junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215, senior
Defensive back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170, senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185, junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190, senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160, junior
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190, sophomore
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187, senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170, junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
