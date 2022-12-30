Belle Vernon trio, coach Matt Humbert awarded Class 3A all-state honors

Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin hurdles Neumann-Goretti’s Yasir Williams during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon quarterback Braden Laux (left), head coach Mike Humbert and Domenic Sasko get doused with the Gatorade cooler after defeating Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

Still riding high after winning the program’s first PIAA championship earlier this month, members of the Belle Vernon football team again have reason to celebrate.

Three Leopards were recognized Thursday with selection to the Pa. Football Writers Class 3A all-state team, and head coach Matt Humbert was named the state’s coach of the year for the classification.

Belle Vernon junior running back Quinton Martin, senior defensive lineman Steve Macheska and junior defensive back Adam LaCarte were all selected to the Class 3A team.

Martin, the Trib HSSN Player of the Year, ran for 1,279 yards and had 424 receiving yards, accounting for 31 of his team’s 70 touchdowns, including the lone score in Belle Vernon’s 9-8 win over Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA championship game.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior running back and defensive back holds more than 20 Division I scholarship offers, including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and South Carolina, among others. One of his best games came in the WPIAL finals when he scored on a 45-yard run, a 32-yard pass and a 51-yard punt return in a 24-7 win over Avonworth.

LaCarte had a team-high 75 tackles and four interceptions from his spot in the secondary. He had an interception in the PIAA championship game.

Macheska was a Bill Fralic Memorial Award finalist after he posted six sacks, including two in the PIAA final. He added 68 tackles, six for loss, and recovered two fumbles.

After finishing as the WPIAL runner-up the past two seasons, Humbert got the Leopards over the hump this fall for the program’s second WPIAL title and first since 1995. He is 79-19 in nine seasons at Belle Vernon.

Avonworth senior tight end Peyton Faulkner and Elizabeth Forward junior defensive lineman Charlie Meehlieb also were named to the Class 3A all-state team.

Central senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine was named the Class 3A player of the year for the second straight season after he threw for 3,996 yards and 51 touchdowns. He has passed for 10,196 yards and 146 TDs in his career.

The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Friday.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 3A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175, senior

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180, junior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190, junior

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185, junior

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185, senior

Running back

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215, senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190, junior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205, junior

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165, junior

Wide receiver

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180, senior

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170, senior

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180, junior

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170, senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190, junior

Tight end

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230, senior

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225, senior

Offensive line

J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290, senior

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290, senior

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285, senior

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305, senior

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270, senior

Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265, senior

Athlete

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170, senior

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200, senior

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260, junior

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200, senior

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240, senior

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215, senior

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225, junior

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190, senior

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210, junior

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190, junior

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225, junior

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215, senior

Defensive back

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170, senior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185, junior

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190, senior

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160, junior

Specialist

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190, sophomore

Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187, senior

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170, junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

