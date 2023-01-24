Belle Vernon’s Martin playing with elite 7-on-7 football team, will miss some basketball games

Monday, January 23, 2023 | 5:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin hurdles Neumann Goretti’s Yasir Williams during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

Quinton Martin might miss a few basketball games this season as he continues his ascent to major college football.

The junior from Belle Vernon is playing 7-on-7 football this winter with the nationally renowned Trillion Boys organization out of Los Angeles.

Martin is seeking top-level competition as he works toward his senior season and maps out his football future.

He was out of town Friday when Belle Vernon played at Gateway. He was with Trillion over the weekend in Miami for the Battle 7 on 7 event.

His return visit to the Sunshine State landed him another Power 5 scholarship offer, this one from Miami.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder who played running back and defensive back for the Leopards during their run to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships, has more than 20 high-end offers, including Penn State, Ohio State, Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida State and others.

He is averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds over eight games this season for the Leopards (7-7).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

