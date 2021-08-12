Belle Vernon’s success on football field starts with linemen Kovatch, McGrew

Thursday, August 12, 2021 | 7:01 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Senior center Tommy Kovatch is one of two returning starters on Belle Vernon’s offensive line.

Belle Vernon football hasn’t had a direct tie to the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry since Scott McClintock played for the Wolverines in early 2000s, but that hasn’t stopped the current group from adopting a tradition from one of college football’s most anticipated get-togethers.

When it comes to Class 4A Big Eight Conference rival Thomas Jefferson, well, those words just aren’t uttered by the Leopards from preseason workouts and practices until the time the teams kick off Sept. 24 at James Weir Stadium.

“That’s the team up North,” senior offensive/defensive lineman Tommy Kovatch said.

Thomas Jefferson also is the two-time defending PIAA champion and a perennial problem for Belle Vernon — and every other team in the classification. The Leopards have lost 11 games since 2015, six coming against Thomas Jefferson, including the 2019 WPIAL championship at Heinz Field.

But in sizing up Belle Vernon’s roster, the offensive skill is in place. There’s quarterback Devin Whitlock, running backs Quinton Martin and Jake Gedekoh, fullbacks Logan Hoffman and Ryan Hamer and tight end Cole Weightman. It’s a big-play group, a unit as tough as it is fast.

For all that talent, coach Matt Humbert sees two players being key in making Belle Vernon a contender again.

The 6-foot, 240-pound Kovatch is a multiyear starter at center, and senior right tackle Ryan McGrew (6-4, 270) has been around just as long. They are the only returning starters on the offensive line.

“As coaches, we realize their importance. We just hope they realize their importance to us,” Humbert said.

Kovatch and McGrew are eager to accept the challenge for Belle Vernon, which has reached at least the WPIAL semifinals the past four years.

“There’s going to be a lot of new faces up front, but a lot of our younger kids definitely have the skill and they’ve put in the effort and have worked hard to step in and fill the shoes of those who graduates, as I see us having no problem,” McGrew said. “I think we’re going to be completely fine. I think we’re going to excel, and I think our offensive line and defensive line are going to carry this team as much as the skill will.”

McGrew said he and Kovatch are helping put the “younger kids in their place,” and the coaches make certain the senior duo stay on task.

“We had the upperclassmen always pushing us, trying to keep that same level on the field they played at,” Kovatch said. “We’re getting the kids who are stepping up as prepared as possible.”

Particularly when blocking for the dynamic Whitlock, Belle Vernon’s leading rusher last season with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns on 101 carries.

Whitlock is fun to watch, but can be a challenge for linemen, particularly newer ones because of his ability to extend plays.

“There’s plays that should be 4, 6 seconds long, and he’s still running down the field for a touchdown and I’m blocking for 7, 10 seconds,” McGrew said. “He’s a playmaker, and he makes plays longer that shouldn’t be that long, and it’s awesome.”

For Belle Vernon, what would be awesome is beating Thomas Jefferson during the postseason.

The Leopards beat the Jaguars during the 2017 regular season, a 21-17 victory that TJ avenged with a 27-0 win in the WPIAL semifinals. To win the program’s second WPIAL championship (the first came in 1995), making plays against Thomas Jefferson’s defense could prove decisive.

“We need tunnel vision. We’ve got to make our plays, stay uncomfortable,” McGrew said. “Everything starts on the line. Skill’s going to do what it does. Honestly I’m surprised when we don’t score at this point, but it starts with us.”

