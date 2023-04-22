Bethel Park ready to defend back-to-back PIAA baseball championships

Saturday, April 22, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Evan Holewinski delivers against Selinsgrove during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on June 17 at Penn State. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Bethel Park baseball team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Selinsgrove, 5-0, in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on June 17, at Penn State. Previous Next

The players on the Bethel Park baseball team have had big shoes to fill this season.

The Black Hawks are two-time defending state champions and are coming off back-to-back 20-win campaigns.

“Our goals are the same as every year,” coach Pat Zehnder said, “to win section, WPIAL and state championships. We also have a goal of finding a way to make the best out of whatever situation is presented to us, and always being a net positive whether that is on or off the field.”

The Bethel Park baseball program has a strong legacy to uphold.

The Black Hawks have advanced to the playoffs seven straight years and in 10 of their last 11. They have finished first or second nine times in 11 seasons with five section titles in that time.

The Black Hawks haven’t experienced a losing season on the diamond since 2010.

Last year, along with capturing the PIAA 5A championship, Bethel Park advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and ended up 21-4 overall.

In 2021, the Black Hawks racked up a 22-4 record, including a 10-0 mark in Section 4-5A, finished as the WPIAL runner-up and as the PIAA champion.

Raising the bar

“The expectation of success for Bethel Park baseball was established long before these kids or coaches were a part of the program,” Zehnder said. “Players and coaches of the past have helped raise the bar to such a high level, and the recent teams have been able to continue to raise the bar to a championship level.

“However, the goals and expectations remain the same. We also have some unfinished business at the WPIAL level that still lights a fire under the kids (and coaches). The pressure of expected success is an honor and a privilege, and it helps us maintain the intent and sense of urgency in practice to continue to improve throughout the season.”

The Black Hawks opened Section 2 play in early April with a series sweep of neighboring Upper St. Clair, winning by scores of 3-0 and 3-2.

Senior pitcher Evan Holewinski threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and belted a two-run home run in the first inning.

Senior DH Coby Goelz and senior P/IF Nathan Vargo had two hits apiece for the Black Hawks.

Bethel Park also took two from South Fayette, 8-3 and 5-3, in section play.

Holewinski punched out three hits, including a double and a two-run home run, in the first game.

‘We know we can do it’

“We got off to a slow start, but we are picking it up at the right time,” Holewinski said. “We know what we are capable of accomplishing and we are excited to see how the rest of the season turns out. Our expectation is nothing short of another championship. We know we can do it, and we know there is more to be done. We are excited to make another run with a new group of great guys.

“There’s a bunch of good arms in the WPIAL and we are excited to compete against all of them.”

Goelz had two hits and two RBIs in the second game against South Fayette. Senior catcher John Chalus also drove in a run.

“I continue to be proud of the leadership and camaraderie the players display on a daily basis,” Zehnder said, “and with the intensity and work ethic they are able to consistently bring to practices.”

The centerpiece of the 2023 club is Holewinski, who posted a 10-0 record with a 0.60 ERA last season to go along with his .417 batting average.

“Evan Holewinski continues to be one of the best players, pitching and hitting, in the state,” Zehnder said.

Loaded with returning starters

Other returning starters for the Black Hawks this spring consisted of senior outfielder Ray Altmeyer, who hit .351 last season and drove in 20 runs, Chalus (.333, 15 RBIs), sophomore shortstop Ryan Petras, Vargo and senior outfielder Jason Nuttridge.

“Those players are in our lineup daily,” Zehnder said. “John Chalus continues to be the best defensive catcher I have seen at the high school level.

“Senior (OF) Lucas Lybarger and Coby Goelz were very important in big time pinch-hitting roles last year and look to move into a larger offensive role this year. Coby has done a great job as the DH lately, and Lucas is available to DH as needed or pinch hit in big situations.”

Seniors Evan LeJeune and Sebastian Schein, and juniors Jack Edner and Santino Diulus, also are part of the team’s pitching corps.

The Black Hawks’ starting lineup typically consists of Chalus (C), Vargo (1B), senior Gianni Magnotti (2B), Petras (SS), senior Nick Calano (3B), Altmeyer (LF), Nuttridge (CF), sophomore Jack Bruckner (RF) and Goelz (DH).

‘Happy with the start’

“They have all done a great job,” Zehnder said. “I was very happy with the start to the season. The players have worked very hard in practice, and have played some consistent, fundamentally sound baseball all year. We need to continue to improve offensively, both in our approaches and our ability, and willingness, to be productive at the plate with runners on base.

“We are dealing with some injuries to guys that we had planned to be at the top of our pitching rotation and in other positions, but others have stepped up and are doing a great job in larger, more expanded roles.”

Chalus, Holewinski and Altmeyer — the second, third and fourth batters in the lineup — are serving as team captains this season.

“So far, the team is doing a good job developing and competing against other high-level teams,” Altmeyer said. “We still haven’t completely gathered our offense yet, but it will be scary when we do.

“If we keep playing the way we know how, I feel like everyone on the team is confident to see an extended season.”

Bethel Park was ranked second in Class 5A in mid-April in the Trib HSSN weekly baseball rankings. The Black Hawks were in first place in the section with a 4-0 record.

