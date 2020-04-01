Big 33, East-West football all-star games still planned for Memorial Day weekend

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 12:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Gus Sunseri (2) plays against Seneca Valley on Aug. 30, 2019, in Jackson.

The Big 33 Football Classic and East-West Game remain scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association executive director Garry Cathell.

The organization extended its timeline for making a decision on the annual football all-star games to April 15.

The continued outbreak of the coronavirus has put all athletic events scheduled this spring in jeopardy.

“With the volatile and unpredictable nature of this pandemic, we find ourselves facing necessary daily and weekly adjustments to our lifestyles and public events, as you know, in order to protect our health and safety,” Cathell said in a statement. “All of this could ultimately impact our Memorial Day weekend plans. We will continue to closely monitor this important situation and all of the ongoing safeguards being put into place.”

This year’s Big 33 game is set for May 25 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Ten WPIAL football players were selected to compete for the Pennsylvania team, which will play a team of Maryland all-stars.

The WPIAL group comprises Thomas Jefferson teammates Logan Danielson and Mac Duda, Peters Township’s Josh Casilli, Penn Hills’ Aakeem Snell, Hempfield’s Cole Graham, Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent, Gateway’s Tui Brown, Central Catholic’s Gus Sunseri, Baldwin’s Naseer Penn and Pine-Richland’s Levi Wentz.

Michael Petrof of WPIAL newcomer Ligonier Valley also was selected. North Hills coach Pat Carey is an assistant for Pennsylvania.

The 19th annual PSFCA East-West Game is scheduled for May 24, also at Landis Field.

The West team features Seneca Valley’s Gabe Lawson, Evan Smith and Kevin Meeder; Baldwin’s Mason Stahl; McKeesport’s Devari Robinson; North Allegheny’s Luke Colella, Amosis Porter Jr. and Ben Grafton; Central Valley’s Michael Barbuto; Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner and Shane Stump; Montour’s George Padezanin; Central Catholic’s Ameer and Amaar Allen; Woodland Hills’ Thomas Jeremie and Rodney Stubbs; Bethel Park’s Brandon Cole and Jehvonn Lewis; Pine-Richland’s Trent Miller; Franklin Regional’s Justin Johns; East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan; and Penn Hills’ Dylan Bennett.

Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski also was selected.

Latrobe’s Jason Marucco is an assistant coach.

