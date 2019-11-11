Big East: 9 from Penn-Trafford voted 1st-team all-conference, Ruane top coach

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 3:22 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap (3) looks at the offensive line prior the ball being snapped during their game against Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Penn-Trafford went undefeated in the regular season and dominated the Big East once again Monday in the all-conference voting.

The Warriors had nine players earn first-team honors and John Ruane was named as the coach of the year. Conference coaches vote on the awards.

The results were announced Monday.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Anthony Bonacci, Franklin Regional, C, 6-1, 265, sr.

Colin Lyons, McKeesport, G, 6-3, 275, jr.

Michael Ritter, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-3, 280, sr.

Jacques Taylor, Gateway, T, 6-1, 240, jr.

Derek Sutherland, Penn-Trafford, T, 6-2, 255, sr.

Cole Defillippo, Penn-Trafford, TE, 6-2, 200, sr.

Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford, QB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Devari Robinson, McKeesport, QB*, 5-11, 185, sr.

Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, RB, 5-10, 215, jr.

Caleb Lisbon, Penn-Trafford, RB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, WR, 6-3, 165, jr.

Ahmad Hooper, Connellsville, WR, 5-8, 180, sr.

Kameron Stevens, Latrobe, WR*, 5-11, 155, sr.

Gage Gillott, Connellsville, K, 6-0, 175, jr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Dylan Schmidt, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-0, 245, sr.

Deamontae Diggs, McKeesport, DE, 6-6, 215, sr.

Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, DT, 6-1, 260, sr.

Josh Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, DT, 6-1, 275, sr.

Justin Johns, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 230, sr.

Jordan Stancovich, Gateway, ILB, 5-10, 205, sr.

Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, ILB*, 6-0, 195, jr.

Tui Faumuina-Brown, Gateway, OLB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Max Matolcsy, Plum, OLB, 6-1, 210, jr.

Zac Gordon, Franklin Regional, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Derrick Davis, Gateway, DB, 6-1, 190, jr.

Sonny Comunale, Gateway, DB, 5-11, 177, sr.

Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Josh Maher, Connellsville, P, 6-6, 215, sr.

Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

