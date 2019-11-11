Big East: 9 from Penn-Trafford voted 1st-team all-conference, Ruane top coach
By:
Monday, November 11, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Penn-Trafford went undefeated in the regular season and dominated the Big East once again Monday in the all-conference voting.
The Warriors had nine players earn first-team honors and John Ruane was named as the coach of the year. Conference coaches vote on the awards.
The results were announced Monday.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Anthony Bonacci, Franklin Regional, C, 6-1, 265, sr.
Colin Lyons, McKeesport, G, 6-3, 275, jr.
Michael Ritter, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-3, 280, sr.
Jacques Taylor, Gateway, T, 6-1, 240, jr.
Derek Sutherland, Penn-Trafford, T, 6-2, 255, sr.
Cole Defillippo, Penn-Trafford, TE, 6-2, 200, sr.
Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford, QB, 6-1, 170, sr.
Devari Robinson, McKeesport, QB*, 5-11, 185, sr.
Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, RB, 5-10, 215, jr.
Caleb Lisbon, Penn-Trafford, RB, 6-0, 200, sr.
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, WR, 6-3, 165, jr.
Ahmad Hooper, Connellsville, WR, 5-8, 180, sr.
Kameron Stevens, Latrobe, WR*, 5-11, 155, sr.
Gage Gillott, Connellsville, K, 6-0, 175, jr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Dylan Schmidt, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-0, 245, sr.
Deamontae Diggs, McKeesport, DE, 6-6, 215, sr.
Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, DT, 6-1, 260, sr.
Josh Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, DT, 6-1, 275, sr.
Justin Johns, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 230, sr.
Jordan Stancovich, Gateway, ILB, 5-10, 205, sr.
Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, ILB*, 6-0, 195, jr.
Tui Faumuina-Brown, Gateway, OLB, 6-3, 210, sr.
Max Matolcsy, Plum, OLB, 6-1, 210, jr.
Zac Gordon, Franklin Regional, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.
Derrick Davis, Gateway, DB, 6-1, 190, jr.
Sonny Comunale, Gateway, DB, 5-11, 177, sr.
Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.
Josh Maher, Connellsville, P, 6-6, 215, sr.
Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford
_
