Big East: 9 from Penn-Trafford voted 1st-team all-conference, Ruane top coach

By:
Monday, November 11, 2019 | 3:22 PM

Penn-Trafford went undefeated in the regular season and dominated the Big East once again Monday in the all-conference voting.

The Warriors had nine players earn first-team honors and John Ruane was named as the coach of the year. Conference coaches vote on the awards.

The results were announced Monday.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Anthony Bonacci, Franklin Regional, C, 6-1, 265, sr.

Colin Lyons, McKeesport, G, 6-3, 275, jr.

Michael Ritter, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-3, 280, sr.

Jacques Taylor, Gateway, T, 6-1, 240, jr.

Derek Sutherland, Penn-Trafford, T, 6-2, 255, sr.

Cole Defillippo, Penn-Trafford, TE, 6-2, 200, sr.

Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford, QB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Devari Robinson, McKeesport, QB*, 5-11, 185, sr.

Ky’Ron Craggette, Connellsville, RB, 5-10, 215, jr.

Caleb Lisbon, Penn-Trafford, RB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford, WR, 6-3, 165, jr.

Ahmad Hooper, Connellsville, WR, 5-8, 180, sr.

Kameron Stevens, Latrobe, WR*, 5-11, 155, sr.

Gage Gillott, Connellsville, K, 6-0, 175, jr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Dylan Schmidt, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-0, 245, sr.

Deamontae Diggs, McKeesport, DE, 6-6, 215, sr.

Andy Mellinger, McKeesport, DT, 6-1, 260, sr.

Josh Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, DT, 6-1, 275, sr.

Justin Johns, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 230, sr.

Jordan Stancovich, Gateway, ILB, 5-10, 205, sr.

Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, ILB*, 6-0, 195, jr.

Tui Faumuina-Brown, Gateway, OLB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Max Matolcsy, Plum, OLB, 6-1, 210, jr.

Zac Gordon, Franklin Regional, DB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Derrick Davis, Gateway, DB, 6-1, 190, jr.

Sonny Comunale, Gateway, DB, 5-11, 177, sr.

Mason Frye, Penn-Trafford, DB, 5-11, 180, sr.

Josh Maher, Connellsville, P, 6-6, 215, sr.

Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford

_

2019 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny 8 Conference

Big East Conference (5A)

Northern Conference

Big Eight Conference

Northwest Eight Conference

Big East Conference (3A)

Tri-County West Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South

Note: All-conference teams will be added as they’re released.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me