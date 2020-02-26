Big shake-up in Trib 10 power rankings heading into championship weekend

By:

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 | 5:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler drives to the basket on Bethel Park’s Anthony Chiccitt during their game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Upper St. Clair High School.

There was some slicing and dicing in this week’s Trib 10 as championship weekend is set for The Pete.

From quarterfinals weekend through the final four, three boys team and two girls teams saw their district championship hopes end and a spot in the power rankings slip away.

However, all is not lost for those five teams. While their Path to the Pete was not complete, some of them will get a second chance to resurface in our weekly rankings in the upcoming PIAA basketball playoffs.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Butler Golden Tornado, (18-4), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (23-2), (2)

3. Highlands Golden Rams, (20-3), (4)

4. Upper St. Clair Panthers (20-3), (5)

5. Vincentian Academy Royals, (20-4), (6)

6. Lincoln Park Leopards, (21-4), (7)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (23-1), (8)

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (17-6), (NR)

9. Mars Fightin’ Planets, (19-5), (NR)

10. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (16-8), (NR)

Out: Penn Hills Indians, Fox Chapel Foxes, Chartiers Valley Colts

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (23-0), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (23-1), (2)

3. Southmoreland Scotties, (24-0), (3)

4. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (21-2), (4)

5. Rochester Rams, (23-1), (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (21-3), (6)

7. Beaver Bobcats, (20-3), (9)

8. Trinity Hillers, (18-4), (10)

9. Woodland Hills Wolverines, (19-4), (NR)

10. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (18-6), (NR)

Out: Blackhawk Cougars, Central Valley Warriors

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.