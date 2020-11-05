Birdie maps out route to WPIAL title game for Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, Jeannette

By:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 4:16 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli runs for a 61-yard touchdown against Upper St. Clair during WPIAL playoff action last Friday.

Last week: 4-0 (100%)

Season: 68-21 (76.4%)

With only three local teams left in the WPIAL playoffs, the Birdie is savoring the moment. But he also is saving funds.

“It’s incredible to have Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon and Jeannette in the semifinals,” said the Birdie, who is 13-0 picking games the last two weeks. “But this home-field stuff is going to put some mileage on my ride. I’m used to the neutral sites where games are halfway between Team A and B. It’d be OK if the games were all in Westmoreland County, but this wild year is making us all do things we don’t want to do.”

The Birdie, who dressed up as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane for Halloween and stuffed himself with candy — “Reached into my treat bag, and I picked six,” he said — is looking to thumb a ride this week to save on gas money.

That is his first dilemma this week. The second is, which game should he attend?

“Belle Vernon and Jeannette are playing Aliquippa and Rochester, down by the airport,” he said. “Heck, I might need to fly to get there in time for kickoff.

“Penn-Trafford is at Pine-Richland, and they have that nice press box with the elevator. But no food spread. Darn you, covid.”

With free food out of the discussion, the Birdie has to choose a game based on hype, or as he calls it, “razzmatazz.”

“Penn-Trafford and Pine will be a dandy,” he said. “They really match up well across the board. Skill everywhere you crane your neck.

“Belle Vernon, I think, has the toughest challenge going into The Pit, but I give the Leopards a chance because of their linebackers. And Jeannette-Rochester will be a tight one. I remember some trash-talking when they played two years ago. Bulletin board material means a lot this time of year. But talk is cheap. Gas isn’t.”

His final destination this week will remain a mystery, dependent upon whether he scores a complimentary ride or has to shell out for an Uber.

He hopes his ride isn’t late like this column, which he turned in past deadline because of the time change.

“Christmas is coming,” he said. “I need to start saving for Mrs. Birdie’s gifts. Maybe Christmas will come early for me, and I can ride with a kindhearted reader. I know, Thanksgiving comes first. I’ll thank you for a lift.

“See you somewhere Friday.”

Class 5A

• Penn-Trafford (6-1) at Pine-Richland (7-0): Penn-Trafford quietly has one of the top secondaries in the WPIAL, but it will be tested by the high-powered Rams’ passing attack. If the Warriors can’t defend the pass and can’t establish the run, they won’t advance. Pine-Richland, 28-21

Class 4A

• Belle Vernon (6-1) at Aliquippa (8-0): Aliquippa is allowing 10.3 points and Belle Vernon 11.0. Defense could be the difference, especially if the Quips can slow down the Leopards’ shifty quarterback. The Leps can’t lose to a Class A team, right? Wrong. Aliquippa, 30-14

Class A

• Jeannette (7-1) at Rochester (7-1): The Birdie wonders which team played the tougher schedule. Jeannette’s loss was to No. 1 Clairton. Rochester lost to … Fort Cherry (3-4)? The Jayhawks will have to play four quarters this week, but they’ll get the job done. Jeannette, 20-13

Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Jeannette, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Rochester