Birdie, Westmoreland County teams handling covid era pretty well

By:

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 3:48 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ty Bilinsky is surrounded by a host of Hempfield defense as he tries to gain yardage on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Norwin Senior High School.

Last week: 9-5 (64.3 %)

Season: 26-15 (63.4 %)

October is here, so the Birdie has to pay up on a bet he lost.

(He wants it known that this does not happen very often, him losing at anything, but he is being a good sport.)

Here’s the story:

“I owe one of the stringers a Primanti’s sammich,” the Birdie said, adjusting his mask and lowering his head. “Takeout only. I don’t think it’s safe yet to eat out.

“Anyway, I bet him football season wouldn’t make it to October because of this covid stuff, but I was wrong. Here we are. Schools in Westmoreland County have done an excellent job of keeping people distanced and safe, and the games have gone on. I applaud ‘em all. Let’s keep it up.”

He also owes Chick’s Picks lunch after she mentioned him in her column last week, but that’s another story.

The Birdie was in the bleachers at a Greensburg Salem game a couple of weeks ago when he was scolded by the announcer because he slid down his mask for a moment to pop a gummy worm. He blushed and covered up again like he was on “The Masked Singer.”

A Southmoreland fan yelled at him for wearing his mask backwards.

When he visited Hempfield, he had his temperature checked as soon as he stepped out of his car. It startled him and he dropped his keys.

“I says to the lady, ‘Ma’am, I should warn you. I may have a fever,’” he said. “’Football fever.’ There was a pause, but she didn’t laugh.”

The Birdie likes the idea of having more fans at games, as long as they play by the rules. He doesn’t like less teams in the playoffs, but he understands why that is.

“We still need more noise and atmosphere; I don’t think anyone will debate me on that,” he said. “Even if it is just mom, dad and Aunt Karen.

“I was at Penn-Trafford this year and I literally could hear players on the sidelines making plans for after the game. I yelled, ‘Can I come too?’ and it echoed. Again, crickets.”

There are a number of other things your favorite prep football expert likes about October.

“The leaves are changing, which makes my evening walks more pleasant,” he said. “Mrs. Birdie gets her fill of pumpkin spice everything, and Halloween and the playoffs are just around the corner. I also should remind you many teams peak in October, and that’s when I am at my best too. Don’t bet against it.”

Now for his Week 4 picks.

(The Birdie would like to dedicate this week’s column to one of his idols and mentors, the late Howard “Huddie” Kaufman.)

• Baldwin (1-0, 0-0) at Norwin (0-3, 0-3): Baldwin has been sidelined because of covid-19 issues, so the Highlanders missed two games in a row. Norwin will look to take advantage of any rust but will need to play like it did against Central Catholic. Baldwin, 20-16

• Canon-McMillan (1-1, 1-1) at Hempfield (1-2, 1-2): The Birdie used to eat a lot of Big Macs before his dieting days, and he likes the Big Macs this week. Look for line play and the deep ball to make a difference. Canon-McMillan, 30-14

• Connellsville (0-2, 0-1) at Franklin Regional (2-1, 0-1): If Franklin Regional can slow the Falcons running game and get its own going early, it could be a big night for the Panthers. Franklin Regional, 26-20

• Woodland Hills (3-0, 1-0) at Penn-Trafford (2-1, 1-0): The Birdie still can’t get over the fact Woodland Hills missed the playoffs last year, or that Penn-Trafford had seven turnovers against Peters Township. Forget all of that this week and buckle up for a good one. Penn-Trafford, 28-21

• Belle Vernon (2-1, 2-1) at Laurel Highlands (1-2, 1-1): Look for special teams play to set the tone here, and for Belle Vernon’s defense to continue to flex its muscles. Belle Vernon, 28-6

• Hampton (2-1, 2-1) at Greensburg Salem (1-2, 1-2): The clock operator is different, and the trivia isn’t flowing in the press box like usual, but the football will be better this week at Offutt Field. Greensburg Salem 17-14

• Southmoreland (1-2) at Derry (1-2): When a passing team meets a running team, the Birdie reverts to averages. He thinks Southmoreland’s yards-after-catch will trump Derry’s yards-per-carry — barely. Southmoreland, 21-19

• Yough (1-2, 0-2) at Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 2-0): Another dandy between county schools. Mt. Pleasant’s offensive line will make the difference, but if the Cougars can get the Vikings to turn it over, they can seize momentum. Mt. Pleasant, 14-7

• Steel Valley (1-1, 0-0) at Ligonier Valley (1-2, 0-2): Could this be Ligonier Valley’s first shootout in its return to the WPIAL? Maybe. Steel Valley, 29-23

• Jeannette (2-1, 2-1) at Leechburg (1-2, 1-2): Leechburg turned heads when it upended GCC in Week 1, but the Blue Devils won’t be given as many opportunities against the Jayhawks. Jeannette, 35-13

• Springdale (3-0, 3-0) at Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2, 1-2): While Springdale has moved the football well at times, it hasn’t faced a team with as many offensive weapons as GCC. That being said, GCC has struggled defensively. Springdale, 20-14

• Mapletown (0-3, 0-3) at Monessen (0-3, 0-3): Is this the week Monessen breaks through? A crisper offensive game will lead to a yes. Monessen, 14-8