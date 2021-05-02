Bishop Canevin hockey season packed with memorable moments

By:

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Ringgold players console Bishop Canevin goalie Adam Serakowski after winning a PIHL Class B semifinal 4-3 in overtime at the RMU Sports Complex on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Serakowski made 47 saves in the game.

Twice this season, the Bishop Canevin hockey team enjoyed three-game winning streaks.

The Crusaders won their first three games of the season and won their final two regular season games along with a quarterfinal playoff victory for another three-game win streak.

However, a fourth consecutive win and a trip to the PIHL Class B finals just came up short in a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to eventual champion Ringgold in the semifinals.

“We were disappointed to lose in overtime, but I was extremely proud of my team and how they played,” Bishop Canevin coach Eric Glover said. “They executed everything that I asked them to and played their best. My goal at the beginning of the season was to make the playoffs. The boys did that and more. We only have one senior, and we will be back next year with a very strong team.”

The Crusaders finished tied for second place in the Class B North Division with Wilmington, four points behind division champion Neshannock.

Glover points to two games, one at the beginning of the season and the other near the end, as memorable victories for the Crusaders.

“The first game of the season against Avonworth, we won in a shootout,” he said. “Then the win over Wilmington in which we came back from a 3-0 deficit to win the game, 5-3.”

In the Class B quarterfinals, Bishop Canevin jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead only to have Connellsville tie it heading into the third period.

There, Ty Serakowski scored the game winner in a 3-2 playoff victory.

“We knew that we needed to score first and set the tempo,” Glover said. “Our goaltender, Adam Serakowski, needed to be strong in the net and he was. We continued to pressure them until the very end.”

Adam and Ty Serakowski, along with Turner Anselm, Ryan Saginaw and Mason Glover all enjoyed standout seasons, according to their coach.

Anselm led the team in goals with 16 and points with 33. Saginaw had 12 goals and 18 assists to finish with 30 points. Ty Serakowski scored 12 goals and Adam had a .904 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average.

Glover said a nice run into the Class B final four was great experience for a very young Crusaders team, one that he is already excited to help prepare for next season.

“The fact that this is a very young team and for them to have the opportunity to make the playoffs this year will help drive them next year,” he said.

In a tough winter with many obstacles just to get games played, togetherness was a big part of the success Bishop Canevin enjoyed on the ice.

“This group of boys was a true team,” Glover said. “They play for each other. They made each other better on and off the ice.”

Tags: Bishop Canevin