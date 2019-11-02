Blackhawk advances to semifinals, denies Greensburg Salem win No. 700

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 10:59 PM

Victory No. 700 will have to wait for the Greensburg Salem football team.

That’s because Blackhawk, behind a big second half and two long touchdown runs by speedster Marques Watson-Trent, defeated Greensburg Salem, 36-7, in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal.

Greensburg Salem (5-6) and Blackhawk (7-4) were locked in a tight game in the first half before the Cougars seized momentum with a 93-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Quarterback Carson Davidson connected with Ryan Heckathorn on a 25-yard score to cap the drive and push Blackhawk’s lead to 21-7.

“Our team came together on that drive,” Blackhawk coach Zack Hayward said. “That first play of the drive got us going. We got 11 yards, then 10 yards and then 12 yards. So it was one play at a time. They really bought into it in the second half.”

Blackhawk iced the game with two touchdowns in the final quarter on runs by Josh Butcher and Josh Hathaway.

“Marques has been banged up for the past couple weeks,” Hayward said. “So other guys had to step up. Butcher had a great game, and Josh Hathaway got another score. Marques leads by example.”

Watson-Trent gave Blackhawk a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and, after Greensburg Salem tied the score on a 9-yard run by Alex Briggs, the Cougars’ running back darted 41 yards to give Cougars a 13-7 that lasted into halftime.

Greensburg Salem missed some scoring opportunities in the first half and early in the third quarter. Bobbled snaps and penalties were costly.

“I thought we gained traction at times, and we were close to gaining some momentum at times,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “We missed some opportunities, and we didn’t play the clean game that we needed to play.

“We missed the two scoring opportunities in the second quarter. We needed to find a way to take the lead and maybe it’s different in the second half. We were close, and we were never able to get the momentum. I thought we were able to stop (Trent-Watson) a few times and felt we were physical. But he definitely is a difference maker. We had to prevent him from making big plays, and he had two.”

Trent-Watson rushed 14 times for 159 yards. Butcher chipped in with 82 yards, and Vince Gratteri added 54.

Greensburg Salem quarterback Trent Patrick rushed for 54 yards and completed 8 of 20 passes for 52 yards.

“I thought they dared us to pass in the second half,” Keefer said. “We just didn’t convert.

“We’re losing a great group of seniors. They wanted to get the 700th win. But the school isn’t going anywhere and we’re eventually going to get the 700th win.”

