Blackhawk basketball coach Steve Lodovico resigns days after state finals appearance

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 11:17 AM

Blackhawk girls basketball coach Steve Lodovico, who led the Cougars to four WPIAL titles and two state championships, resigned Monday after 18 years.

Lodovico said he was stepping down to spend more time with family. His team went 25-5 this winter and was both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A runner-up.

“As a coach living in another district, you sacrifice a lot of time away from family,” Lodovico said in a social media post. “I have an amazing wife and three wonderful kids that I want to be there for, and my time will now be invested with them. They have allowed me to pursue my passing in coaching. I now want to be there for them as they go along their journey.”

Lodovico said he’s taking a “breather” from coaching.

“I have been blessed with coaching hundreds of amazing young women,” he said, “and above all that is what has given me the most joy and happiness as a coach.”

He led Blackhawk to consecutive state championships in 2014 and ‘15. The Cougars won WPIAL titles in 2011, ’14, ’15 and ’22.

