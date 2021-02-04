Blackhawk transfer Lorenzo Jenkins ineligible for playoffs after WPIAL hearing

Thursday, February 4, 2021 | 5:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Lorenzo Jenkins battles Norwin’s Jayden Walker for a rebound during their game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

The WPIAL denied a postseason waiver request from Blackhawk transfer Lorenzo Jenkins, leaving him ineligible for the basketball playoffs this winter and for football playoffs next fall.

The 6-foot-4 junior transferred from Fox Chapel, where he earned all-conference honors the past two seasons at wide receiver.

The WPIAL held an eligibility hearing online Thursday. Afterward, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said the hearing panel decided Jenkins didn’t meet the PIAA criteria for a waiver.

Jenkins already was declared eligible to compete in the regular season for Blackhawk’s basketball and football teams. This decision only impacts his postseason availability.

Blackhawk can appeal to the PIAA.

Jenkins led Fox Chapel’s football team with 31 receptions and seven touchdowns last fall.

PIAA rules say all transfers after the start of 10th grade are automatically ineligible for the postseason for one year unless they receive a waiver.

Reasons for granting a waiver include:

• A change of residence necessitated by a change in employment

• A school-initiated administrative transfer within a school district

• A transfer following an order of court in a delinquency or dependency proceeding

• A change of schools caused by a military reassignment of a parent

• A change of schools caused by release from a juvenile facility

• An involuntary substantial change in financial condition and resources that compels withdrawal from a school

Jenkins’ hearing was closed at Blackhawk’s request.

