Boys, girls basketball events tip Saturday and continue Sunday

By:

Saturday, January 25, 2020 | 12:13 AM

The Pittsburgh Basketball Club is holding its Hall of Fame Classic over two days at Montour this weekend with a dozen boys basketball games.

There are seven games set to start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and five more games on Sunday tipping off at noon.

One of the marquee matchups is the capper of the weekend when a pair of defending state champions collide when Lincoln Park (3A) battles defending District 10 power Kennedy Catholic (6A) at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, seven WPIAL boys basketball teams and Saltsburg from District 6 will play in the Shootout at Seton Hill University.

Girls hoops event

Eight WPIAL and two City League girls basketball teams will be playing at Bethel Park on Saturday as part of the Joey Fabus Memorial Classic.

The top matchup of the five games is the nightcap at 8 p.m. when host Bethel Park takes on Woodland Hills.

The Black Hawks were ranked No. 1 in 6A in the latest Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings while Woodland Hills was No. 2 in 5A.

The Wolverines have won 10 straight, while the Black Hawks’ 14-game streak ended with their first loss of the season, a buzzer beater by Mt. Lebanon on Thursday.

Headed north for a fight

Several WPIAL wrestling teams are headed north to District 10 schools for Saturday tournament action.

Six district schools will take part in the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City including Avonworth, Hopewell, McGuffey, Moon, Peters Township and South Side.

Nine teams, including Butler, Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Indiana, Knoch, Norwin and Ringgold, will battle in the Sharon Duals.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Bethel Park, Burgettstown, Butler, Chartiers-Houston, Elizabeth Forward, Fort Cherry, Hopewell, Indiana, Knoch, Lincoln Park, McGuffey, Montour, Moon, Norwin, Peters Township, Ringgold, South Side, Woodland Hills